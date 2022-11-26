Lirik Lagu Lmao I Just Broke Up – Arash Buana dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lmao I Just Broke Up – Arash Buana

I, never ever thought I'd break down like this

I've been trying a long since that day

When you threw all the words that you've had in someone new

Mmm

Tell me why

Why would you go waste a man like me

I had things I prepared just for you

But you left me behind

You said that I'll be fine

I guess you lie

Yeah well you said "I miss you" you know

I'd be like

I, told you I don't give a single damn

Having fun now with my friends at my place

I'm done with my phase as a heartbroken man

Darling I'm enjoying every single little thing

But I won't lie that I've been through lotta stuffs

Yeah it sucks

But it's fine, I'm okay

Maybe not

Things come to an end like TV shows

This just might be our last episode

Things come to an end like TV shows

We could still be friends

But I got to go

I (Wait for it, wait for it)

Still go through our pictures on my phone

(There you go)

I don't have the guts to delete them all

It takes time to move on

Day by day, night by night

Mmmm

Darling why how did we end up in such a place

Why am I the only one getting hurt

Yeah you don't seem to care

Lost myself in despair

Guess that's just the way it goes

Things come to an end like TV shows

This just might be our last episode

Things come to an end like TV shows

We could still be friends

But I got to go