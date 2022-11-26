Lirik Lagu Lmao I Just Broke Up – Arash Buana dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lmao I Just Broke Up – Arash Buana
I, never ever thought I'd break down like this
I've been trying a long since that day
When you threw all the words that you've had in someone new
Mmm
Tell me why
Why would you go waste a man like me
I had things I prepared just for you
But you left me behind
You said that I'll be fine
I guess you lie
Yeah well you said "I miss you" you know
I'd be like
I, told you I don't give a single damn
Having fun now with my friends at my place
I'm done with my phase as a heartbroken man
Darling I'm enjoying every single little thing
But I won't lie that I've been through lotta stuffs
Yeah it sucks
But it's fine, I'm okay
Maybe not
Things come to an end like TV shows
This just might be our last episode
Things come to an end like TV shows
We could still be friends
But I got to go
I (Wait for it, wait for it)
Still go through our pictures on my phone
(There you go)
I don't have the guts to delete them all
It takes time to move on
Day by day, night by night
Mmmm
Darling why how did we end up in such a place
Why am I the only one getting hurt
Yeah you don't seem to care
Lost myself in despair
Guess that's just the way it goes
Things come to an end like TV shows
This just might be our last episode
Things come to an end like TV shows
We could still be friends
But I got to go
