Lirik Lagu Wait – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Neon jigeum museun saenggak hae?
Naneun neoreul saenggakae
Nae sesangeun ontong neoro gadeukae
Gieongna? imamttae seolledeon neowa na Babe
Yunanhido banjjagideon hayan gejeori
Jeo dachin changeul neomeo bureowa
Haru jongil neol geurimyeo ttokkateun jaril
Gidarineun nae mameul alkka
Nuni ol kkeot gateunde (bakkeul bwa eoneusae)
Neomu neujeumyeon an dwae (yaksokae)
Uriga mannaneun giri eotgalliji anke
Now all I do (All I do)
All I do is wait
Chuwil mani taneun neo
Gamgin iksukadan neo
I gyeouri negen dajeonghaesseum jokesseo
Itjana geuge nae soweon jung hanaya Baby
Oneulttara wae ireoke bogo shipeunji
Neol joshimseure kkeonae bodaga
Gyeondil manhae sajin sok geuriun eolguri
Nareul bomyeo useo junikka
Nuni ol kkeot gateunde (bakkeul bwa eoneusae)
Neomu neujeumyeon an dwae (yaksokae)
Uriga mannaneun giri eotgalliji anke
Now all I do (All I do)
All I do is wait
I'm waiting for you, wait
I'm waiting for you, wait
I'm waiting for you
You
Nuni ol kkeot gateunde
Neomu neujeumyeon an dwae (yaksokae)
Uriga mannaneun giri eotgalliji anke
Now all I do (All I do)
All I do
Oh all I do (All I do)
All I do
All I do
All I do is wait
