Lirik Lagu Wait – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wait – EXO

Neon jigeum museun saenggak hae?

Naneun neoreul saenggakae

Nae sesangeun ontong neoro gadeukae

Gieongna? imamttae seolledeon neowa na Babe

Yunanhido banjjagideon hayan gejeori

Jeo dachin changeul neomeo bureowa

Haru jongil neol geurimyeo ttokkateun jaril

Gidarineun nae mameul alkka

Nuni ol kkeot gateunde (bakkeul bwa eoneusae)

Neomu neujeumyeon an dwae (yaksokae)

Uriga mannaneun giri eotgalliji anke

Now all I do (All I do)

All I do is wait

Chuwil mani taneun neo

Gamgin iksukadan neo

I gyeouri negen dajeonghaesseum jokesseo

Itjana geuge nae soweon jung hanaya Baby

Oneulttara wae ireoke bogo shipeunji

Neol joshimseure kkeonae bodaga

Gyeondil manhae sajin sok geuriun eolguri

Nareul bomyeo useo junikka

Nuni ol kkeot gateunde (bakkeul bwa eoneusae)

Neomu neujeumyeon an dwae (yaksokae)

Uriga mannaneun giri eotgalliji anke

Now all I do (All I do)

All I do is wait

I'm waiting for you, wait

I'm waiting for you, wait

I'm waiting for you

You

Nuni ol kkeot gateunde

Neomu neujeumyeon an dwae (yaksokae)

Uriga mannaneun giri eotgalliji anke

Now all I do (All I do)

All I do

Oh all I do (All I do)

All I do

All I do

All I do is wait