Lirik Lagu Echoes - Pink Floyd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Echoes - Pink Floyd
Overhead the albatross
Hangs motionless upon the air
And deep beneath the rolling waves
In labyrinths of coral caves
The echo of a distant time
Comes willowing across the sand
And everything is green and submarine
And no one showed us to the land
And no one knows the where's or why's
But something stirs and something tries
And starts to climb toward the light
Strangers passing in the street
By chance, two separate glances meet
And I am you and what I see is me
And do I take you by the hand
And lead you through the land
And help me understand the best I can?
And no one calls us to move on
And no one forces down our eyes
No one speaks and no one tries
No one flies around the sun
Cloudless everyday
You fall upon my waking eyes
Inviting and inciting me to rise
And through the window in the wall
Come streaming in on sunlight wings
A million bright ambassadors of morning
And no one sings me lullabies
And no one makes me close my eyes
So I throw the windows wide
And call to you across the sky
Credit
Album: Meddle
Dirilis: 1971
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Rock, Folk
Fakta di Balik Lagu Echoes - Pink Floyd
Echoes diaransemen oleh band rock Inggris Pink Floyd, sebagai lagu keenam dan terakhir di album bertajuk Meddle.
Ditulis pada 1970 oleh keempat anggota, trek ini berisi beberapa bagian instrumental yang diperluas, sebagian besar efek suara yang ketat dan improvisasi suara dengan waktu tayang 23 menit.
Lagu ini muncul dalam bentuk singkat sebagai lagu kelima di album kompilasi eponimnya, Echoes: The Best of Pink Floyd.
Sebuah komposisi pertama kali dirakit dari fragmen terpisah.
