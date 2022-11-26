Lirik Lagu Echoes - Pink Floyd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Echoes - Pink Floyd

Overhead the albatross

Hangs motionless upon the air

And deep beneath the rolling waves

In labyrinths of coral caves

The echo of a distant time

Comes willowing across the sand

And everything is green and submarine

And no one showed us to the land

And no one knows the where's or why's

But something stirs and something tries

And starts to climb toward the light

Strangers passing in the street

By chance, two separate glances meet

And I am you and what I see is me

And do I take you by the hand

And lead you through the land

And help me understand the best I can?

And no one calls us to move on

And no one forces down our eyes

No one speaks and no one tries

No one flies around the sun

Cloudless everyday

You fall upon my waking eyes

Inviting and inciting me to rise

And through the window in the wall

Come streaming in on sunlight wings

A million bright ambassadors of morning

And no one sings me lullabies

And no one makes me close my eyes

So I throw the windows wide

And call to you across the sky

Credit

Album: Meddle

Dirilis: 1971

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Rock, Folk

Fakta di Balik Lagu Echoes - Pink Floyd

Echoes diaransemen oleh band rock Inggris Pink Floyd, sebagai lagu keenam dan terakhir di album bertajuk Meddle.

Ditulis pada 1970 oleh keempat anggota, trek ini berisi beberapa bagian instrumental yang diperluas, sebagian besar efek suara yang ketat dan improvisasi suara dengan waktu tayang 23 menit.

Lagu ini muncul dalam bentuk singkat sebagai lagu kelima di album kompilasi eponimnya, Echoes: The Best of Pink Floyd.

Sebuah komposisi pertama kali dirakit dari fragmen terpisah.