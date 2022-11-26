Lirik Lagu Drive On – NIKI dan Fakta di Baliknya
The blades are dull now
The armor's dented
The water's cold and still like us
We shiver badly
Our teeth are chattering
But it's not out of fear this time
'Cause the beasts have scattered
Our story stains the ground
The bloodbath's over now
So drive on, mm
Drive on, on, on
When the tide's low, the rubble's high
We only grow when the light rises
In new horizons
Mm, so, when you go left, hope you see right
It might be dark, so turn your headlights, headlights on
And drive on, mm
Drive on, on, on
So drive on
Oh, children of the moon (children of the moon, children of the moon)
(Children of the moon, children of the moon)
May we grow, may we bloom (children of the moon, children of the moon)
(Children of the moon, children of the moon)
And don't look back, the future
Looks like you and me
So we
Drive on, mm
Drive on, on, on
Drive on, mm
Drive on, on, on
So drive on
Artis: NIKI
Album: Moonchild
Dirilis: 2020
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop
Fakta
Artikel Pilihan