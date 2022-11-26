Lirik Lagu Drive On – NIKI dan Fakta di Baliknya

The blades are dull now

The armor's dented

The water's cold and still like us

We shiver badly

Our teeth are chattering

But it's not out of fear this time

'Cause the beasts have scattered

Our story stains the ground

The bloodbath's over now

So drive on, mm

Drive on, on, on

When the tide's low, the rubble's high

We only grow when the light rises

In new horizons

Mm, so, when you go left, hope you see right

It might be dark, so turn your headlights, headlights on

And drive on, mm

Drive on, on, on

So drive on

Oh, children of the moon (children of the moon, children of the moon)

(Children of the moon, children of the moon)

May we grow, may we bloom (children of the moon, children of the moon)

(Children of the moon, children of the moon)

And don't look back, the future

Looks like you and me

So we

Drive on, mm

Drive on, on, on

Drive on, mm

Drive on, on, on

So drive on

Artis: NIKI

Album: Moonchild

Dirilis: 2020

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop

