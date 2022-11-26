Lirik Lagu Facebook Friends – NIKI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wonder what's in the cards for us

Maybe it's just to keep our distance

And stay friends on Facebook (Facebook)

Or maybe I'll get to know you again and

Tell a sentence from a single look

I don't know what you've been up to these days

Probably involves a lot of vinyl and seeking status

I can't spare the bitter malice

Not while you're forgetting me

(Not while you're forgetting me)

But in the rare case that I do cross your mind

I hope you know, you always cross mine

And I can honestly tell you

I've been doing fine, but

I've done better, mm

I've been better

I've been better, uh

I wish we met now

Oh, I wish you met this me

I'm pretty sure I know what peace means now

But as always, I was late

And as always you couldn't wait, mm

Well, anyway

In the rare case that I do cross your mind

You better know, you always cross mine

And I can honestly tell you

That I've really been trying

To go and find better, mm

But there's no one better

There's no one better

Some days are easier than others

And most nights, I don't feel like a half

And it doesn't hurt as much to think of your lips on another

But I miss hearing you laugh

So maybe once more, we'll cross paths

Or maybe we won't

Either way, I'll keep you in this song

And I don't know, maybe it doesn't have to be so wrong

To try again

But for now

We'll stay Facebook friends

Ooh, whoa

Artis: NIKI

Album: Nicole

Dirilis: 2022

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul

Songwriter: Nicole Chng

Fakta