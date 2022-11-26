Lirik Lagu Friends – NIKI dan Fakta di Baliknya

We were better off as friends

Drinking 'til like five in the morning

I should prolly head back

Empty promises in my wallet

Love that I can't pay back

You trade my promises for your feelings

We've gone too far to turn back

My mind could run a mile on the ceiling

But I shouldn't live like that

Is this real or is it just a phase

Will the pressure be enough to break

We should fuck nah I feel like we can't

Your hands glued to my waist

Should I ignore your call when you ring my phone in the middle of the night

Thinking to myself at the end of the day

We were better off as friends

It's not you I do this all the time

We should try to coexist

Should have never even crossed the line

I do this every time

Uh

Give me love give me love

I'm the cause you're a drug

It's because we fucked up

Flicked the trust like the butt of a cigarette

Look in your eyes this don't feel like a friendship

Sold you dreams there you were in my hands

You're excited and I'm feeling the same way

Sip your drink I don't know what I'm saying

I swear I'm tripping oh

Is this real or is it just a phase

Will the pressure be enough to break

We should fuck nah I feel like we can't

Your hands glued to my waist

Should I ignore your call when you ring my phone in the middle of the night

Thinking to myself at the end of the day

We were better off as friends

It's not you I do this all the time

We should try to coexist

Should have never even crossed the line

I do this every time

Can't fall in love with somebody like you

I'm not meant for somebody like you

I don't think this boat is for two