Lirik Lagu Here We Are – Aurelie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Here We Are – Aurelie
Remembering the days when we were young
I used to be your one and only star
You promised me we’ll never be apart
I never thought we’d ever be that far
And here we are
Together sitting in a random bar
Yeah here we are, baby
Sharing all our stories in a bar
I’ve seen all the corners of Paris
From all the pictures that you sent to me
I began to feel a lil bit lonely
And then you said just find another me
After all these years you’re still the same
Same smile, same laugh
And here we are
Together sitting in a random bar
Yeah here we are, baby
Sharing all our stories in a bar
And here we are
Together sitting in a random bar
Yeah here we are, baby
Sharing all our stories in a bar
Credit
Artist: Aurelie Moeremans
Dirilis: 2019
