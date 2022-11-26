Lirik Lagu Here We Are – Aurelie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Here We Are – Aurelie

Remembering the days when we were young

I used to be your one and only star

You promised me we’ll never be apart

I never thought we’d ever be that far

And here we are

Together sitting in a random bar

Yeah here we are, baby

Sharing all our stories in a bar

I’ve seen all the corners of Paris

From all the pictures that you sent to me

I began to feel a lil bit lonely

And then you said just find another me

After all these years you’re still the same

Same smile, same laugh

And here we are

Together sitting in a random bar

Yeah here we are, baby

Sharing all our stories in a bar

And here we are

Together sitting in a random bar

Yeah here we are, baby

Sharing all our stories in a bar

Credit

Artist: Aurelie Moeremans

Dirilis: 2019