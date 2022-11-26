Lirik Lagu The Real Me - The Who dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Real Me - The Who

I went back to the doctor

To get another shrink

I sit and tell him 'bout my weekendBut he never betrays what he thinks

Can you see the real me, doctor?

Doctor

Can you see the real me, doctor?

Doctor

I went back to my mother

I said, "I'm crazy, ma, help me"

She said, "I know how it feels, son

'Cause it runs in the family"

Can you see the real me, mama?

Mama

Can you see the real me, mama?

Mama

Can you see?

Can you see the real me?

Can you see?

Can you see the real me?

The real me, the real me

The cracks between the paving stones

Like rivers of flowing veins

Strange people who know me

Peeping from behind every window pane

The girl I used to love

Lives in this yellow house

Yesterday she passed me by

She doesn't wanna know me now

Can you see the real me?

Can ya?

Can ya?

Can you see the real me?

Can ya?

I ended up with a preacher

Full of lies and hate

I seemed to scare him a little

So he showed me to the golden gate

Can you see the real me, preacher?

Preacher?

Can you see the real me, preacher?

Can you see?

Can you see?

Can you see?

Can you see the real me, doctor?

Can you see the real me, mother?

Can you see the real me?