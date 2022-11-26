Lirik Lagu The Real Me - The Who dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Real Me - The Who
I went back to the doctor
To get another shrink
I sit and tell him 'bout my weekendBut he never betrays what he thinks
Can you see the real me, doctor?
Doctor
Can you see the real me, doctor?
Doctor
I went back to my mother
I said, "I'm crazy, ma, help me"
She said, "I know how it feels, son
'Cause it runs in the family"
Can you see the real me, mama?
Mama
Can you see the real me, mama?
Mama
Can you see?
Can you see the real me?
Can you see?
Can you see the real me?
The real me, the real me
The cracks between the paving stones
Like rivers of flowing veins
Strange people who know me
Peeping from behind every window pane
The girl I used to love
Lives in this yellow house
Yesterday she passed me by
She doesn't wanna know me now
Can you see the real me?
Can ya?
Can ya?
Can you see the real me?
Can ya?
I ended up with a preacher
Full of lies and hate
I seemed to scare him a little
So he showed me to the golden gate
Can you see the real me, preacher?
Preacher?
Can you see the real me, preacher?
Can you see?
Can you see?
Can you see?
Can you see the real me, doctor?
Can you see the real me, mother?
Can you see the real me?
