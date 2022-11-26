Lirik Lagu The Real Me - The Who dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 26 November 2022, 01:05 WIB
The Who.
The Who. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/TheWho

The Real Me - The Who

I went back to the doctor
To get another shrink
I sit and tell him 'bout my weekendBut he never betrays what he thinks
Can you see the real me, doctor?

Doctor
Can you see the real me, doctor?
Doctor
I went back to my mother
I said, "I'm crazy, ma, help me"
She said, "I know how it feels, son

'Cause it runs in the family"
Can you see the real me, mama?
Mama
Can you see the real me, mama?
Mama

Can you see?
Can you see the real me?
Can you see?
Can you see the real me?

The real me, the real me
The cracks between the paving stones
Like rivers of flowing veins

Strange people who know me
Peeping from behind every window pane
The girl I used to love
Lives in this yellow house
Yesterday she passed me by
She doesn't wanna know me now

Can you see the real me?
Can ya?
Can ya?
Can you see the real me?
Can ya?

I ended up with a preacher
Full of lies and hate
I seemed to scare him a little
So he showed me to the golden gate
Can you see the real me, preacher?
Preacher?

Can you see the real me, preacher?
Can you see?
Can you see?
Can you see?
Can you see the real me, doctor?
Can you see the real me, mother?
Can you see the real me?

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

25 November 2022, 16:39 WIB
Sinopsis First Love, Serial Netflix Jepang tentang Cinta Pertama yang Tak Terlupakan

Sinopsis First Love, Serial Netflix Jepang tentang Cinta Pertama yang Tak Terlupakan

25 November 2022, 16:16 WIB
Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

24 November 2022, 08:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 November 2022, 02:59 WIB
Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 November 2022, 00:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Khayalan Tingkat Tinggi – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Khayalan Tingkat Tinggi – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

22 November 2022, 22:00 WIB
Profil Yok Koeswoyo, Personel Koes Plus Legendaris

Profil Yok Koeswoyo, Personel Koes Plus Legendaris

21 November 2022, 12:19 WIB
Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

20 November 2022, 08:44 WIB
NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

20 November 2022, 07:28 WIB
Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

20 November 2022, 01:54 WIB

Terpopuler

1

27 Link Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022 TERBARU, Cocok untuk Foto Profil WhatsApp, Instagram, dan Facebook
2

20 Link Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022, yang Cocok Dijadikan Status Media Sosial
3

Contoh Teks Pidato Singkat Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Cocok Dibawakan Saat Upacara HGN 25 November 2022
4

25 Link Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Desain Unik dan Cocok Dibagikan di Media Sosial
5

13 Ucapan Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Cocok untuk Caption di Instagram, Facebook, dan Twitter
6

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Link Live Streaming Uruguay vs Korea Selatan, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia di SCTV
7

Kumpulan Puisi Singkat untuk Hari Guru Nasional 2022
8

20 Link Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Cocok Dipasang di WhatsApp, Facebook hingga TikTok
9

13 Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022 Gratis dan Keren, Cocok Jadi Status di Media Sosial
10

Netizen Kecewa Berat Lihat Rudiger dan Gundogan Dukung LGBT Lewat Aksi Tutup Mulut

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Cerdik Indonesia

Jadwal Tayangan NET TV Hari Ini 26 November 2022: Makan Enak, Biar Viral, Tonight Show, Jatanras

Jadwal Tayangan NET TV Hari Ini 26 November 2022: Makan Enak, Biar Viral, Tonight Show, Jatanras

26 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Sabtu , 26 November 2022, Sepanjang Hari 6 Daerah Ini Diguyur Hujan, Termasuk Makassar

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Sabtu , 26 November 2022, Sepanjang Hari 6 Daerah Ini Diguyur Hujan, Termasuk Makassar

26 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 26 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 26 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

26 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Sedang Berlansung! Link Live Streaming Grup B Inggris vs Amerika Serikat, Siaran Langsung World Cup 2022

Sedang Berlansung! Link Live Streaming Grup B Inggris vs Amerika Serikat, Siaran Langsung World Cup 2022

26 November 2022, 01:50 WIB

Kilas Klaten

UMK Kepulauan Seribu 2023 Segera Ditetapkan, Inilah Prediksi dan Daftar Kenaikan UMK KS dalam 3 Tahun Terakhir

UMK Kepulauan Seribu 2023 Segera Ditetapkan, Inilah Prediksi dan Daftar Kenaikan UMK KS dalam 3 Tahun Terakhir

26 November 2022, 01:40 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 19 Februari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 19 Februari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

26 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Jadwal Tayangan MNC TV Hari Ini 26 November 2022: Dapur Ngebor, Family 100, Uang Kaget, Upin&Ipin

Jadwal Tayangan MNC TV Hari Ini 26 November 2022: Dapur Ngebor, Family 100, Uang Kaget, Upin&Ipin

26 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Seputar Lampung

TAYANG Live Sekarang, Inggris Vs Amerika Serikat Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar di SCTV, Vidio, Moji TV, Klik Link Ini

TAYANG Live Sekarang, Inggris Vs Amerika Serikat Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar di SCTV, Vidio, Moji TV, Klik Link Ini

26 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Kendalku

LIVE STREAMING Yandex Inggris vs Amerika Serikat Piala Dunia 2022 dan Cara Nonton Piala Dunia di Yandex

LIVE STREAMING Yandex Inggris vs Amerika Serikat Piala Dunia 2022 dan Cara Nonton Piala Dunia di Yandex

26 November 2022, 01:27 WIB

Kilas Klaten

UMK Jakarta Pusat 2023 Segera Ditetapkan, Inilah Prediksi dan Daftar Kenaikan UMK Jakpus 3 Tahun Terakhir

UMK Jakarta Pusat 2023 Segera Ditetapkan, Inilah Prediksi dan Daftar Kenaikan UMK Jakpus 3 Tahun Terakhir

26 November 2022, 01:25 WIB

Kilas Klaten

UMK Jakarta Barat 2023 Segera Ditetapkan, Inilah Prediksi dan Daftar Kenaikan UMK Jakbar 3 Tahun Terakhir

UMK Jakarta Barat 2023 Segera Ditetapkan, Inilah Prediksi dan Daftar Kenaikan UMK Jakbar 3 Tahun Terakhir

26 November 2022, 01:20 WIB

Kendalku

ASIKTV LIVE STREAMING Piala Dunia 2022 Inggris vs Amerika Serikat Malam Ini 26 Nov, Akses Resmi Vidio.com

ASIKTV LIVE STREAMING Piala Dunia 2022 Inggris vs Amerika Serikat Malam Ini 26 Nov, Akses Resmi Vidio.com

26 November 2022, 01:18 WIB

Kendalku

Full Time Hasil Akhir Live Score Belanda vs Ekuador di Piala Dunia 2022 Tadi Malam 26 November: Skor 1 - 1

Full Time Hasil Akhir Live Score Belanda vs Ekuador di Piala Dunia 2022 Tadi Malam 26 November: Skor 1 - 1

26 November 2022, 01:08 WIB

Kendalku

LIVE STREAMING Bgibola, Nobar TV Inggris vs Amerika Serika di Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini, Link Legal Vidio.com

LIVE STREAMING Bgibola, Nobar TV Inggris vs Amerika Serika di Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini, Link Legal Vidio.com

26 November 2022, 01:04 WIB

Zona Priangan

Argentina Bertekad untuk Menghadirkan Kembali Kegembiraan bagi Negaranya setelah Dua Tahun Kematian Maradona

Argentina Bertekad untuk Menghadirkan Kembali Kegembiraan bagi Negaranya setelah Dua Tahun Kematian Maradona

26 November 2022, 01:02 WIB

Kilas Klaten

UMK Jakarta Timur 2023 Akan Ditetapkan, Inilah Prediksi dan Daftar Kenaikan UMK Jaktim 3 Tahun Terakhir

UMK Jakarta Timur 2023 Akan Ditetapkan, Inilah Prediksi dan Daftar Kenaikan UMK Jaktim 3 Tahun Terakhir

26 November 2022, 01:00 WIB

Depok

Preview dan Link Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Inggris vs Amerika Serikat: Three Three Lions Diambang Kelolosan

Preview dan Link Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Inggris vs Amerika Serikat: Three Three Lions Diambang Kelolosan

26 November 2022, 01:00 WIB

Kilas Klaten

UMK Berau 2023 Akan Ditetapkan, Inilah Prediksi dan Daftar Kenaikan UMK Berau 3 Tahun Terakhir

UMK Berau 2023 Akan Ditetapkan, Inilah Prediksi dan Daftar Kenaikan UMK Berau 3 Tahun Terakhir

26 November 2022, 00:55 WIB

Bandung Raya

20 LINK LIVE STREAMING Inggris vs Amerika Serikat Tayang 26 November Dini Hari, Live Score Siapa yang Menang?

20 LINK LIVE STREAMING Inggris vs Amerika Serikat Tayang 26 November Dini Hari, Live Score Siapa yang Menang?

26 November 2022, 00:55 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Live Streaming SCTV Piala Dunia 2022 Inggris vs Amerika Serikat Hari Ini: Link Nonton Gratis Lewat HP, Laptop

Live Streaming SCTV Piala Dunia 2022 Inggris vs Amerika Serikat Hari Ini: Link Nonton Gratis Lewat HP, Laptop

26 November 2022, 00:54 WIB

Kilas Klaten

UMK Jakarta Utara 2023 Akan Ditetapkan, Inilah Prediksi dan Daftar Kenaikan UMK Jakut Tiga Tahun Terakhir

UMK Jakarta Utara 2023 Akan Ditetapkan, Inilah Prediksi dan Daftar Kenaikan UMK Jakut Tiga Tahun Terakhir

26 November 2022, 00:50 WIB

Warta Pontianak

Pascagempa di Cianjur, XL Fokus Pulihkan Jaringan

Pascagempa di Cianjur, XL Fokus Pulihkan Jaringan

26 November 2022, 00:45 WIB

Indo Bali News

Live Streaming Inggris vs Amerika Serikat di Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Cek Link Nonton Gratis di Sini

Live Streaming Inggris vs Amerika Serikat di Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Cek Link Nonton Gratis di Sini

26 November 2022, 00:44 WIB

Warta Pontianak

Covid 19 Kembali Meningkat, Masyarakat Diharapkan Penuhi Vaksin Secara Lengkap

Covid 19 Kembali Meningkat, Masyarakat Diharapkan Penuhi Vaksin Secara Lengkap

26 November 2022, 00:40 WIB

Portal Sulut

Jika Muncul Ini Di Kepala, Maka Pertanda Umur Sisa Sedikit Kata dr. Zaidul Akbar

Jika Muncul Ini Di Kepala, Maka Pertanda Umur Sisa Sedikit Kata dr. Zaidul Akbar

26 November 2022, 00:31 WIB
x