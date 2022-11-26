Lirik Afraid – The Neighbourhood dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Afraid – The Neighbourhood

When I wake up, I'm afraid

Somebody else might take my place

When I wake up, I'm afraid

Somebody else might take my place

Make that money, fake that bunny, ache my tummy

On the fence, all the time

Paid junk honey, your face so sunny, ain't that funny?

All my friends always lie to me

I know they're thinking

You're too mean, I don't like you

Fuck you, anyway

You make me wanna scream at the top of my lungs

It hurts but, I won't fight you

You suck, anyway

You make me want to die, right when I

When I wake up, I'm afraid

Somebody else might take my place

When I wake up, I'm afraid

Somebody else might take my place

When I wake up, I'm afraid

Somebody else might take my place

When I wake up, I'm afraid

Somebody else might end up being me (being me, being me)

Keep on dreaming, don't stop breathing, fight those demons

Sell your soul, not your whole self

Oh, if they see it when you're sleeping, make them leave it

And I can't even see if there's hope there anymore, so

You're too mean, I don't like you

Fuck you, anyway

You make me wanna scream at the top of my lungs

It hurts but, I won't fight you

You suck, anyway

You make me want to die, right when I

When I wake up, I'm afraid

Somebody else might take my place

When I wake up, I'm afraid

Somebody else might take my place

When I wake up, I'm afraid

Somebody else might take my place

When I wake up, I'm afraid

Somebody else might end up being me (being me, being me)

Being me can only mean feeling scared to breathe

If you leave me, then I'll be afraid of everything

That makes me anxious, gives me patience

Calms me down, lets me face this, let me sleep

And when I wake up, let me be