Lirik Afraid – The Neighbourhood dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Afraid – The Neighbourhood
When I wake up, I'm afraid
Somebody else might take my place
When I wake up, I'm afraid
Somebody else might take my place
Make that money, fake that bunny, ache my tummy
On the fence, all the time
Paid junk honey, your face so sunny, ain't that funny?
All my friends always lie to me
I know they're thinking
You're too mean, I don't like you
Fuck you, anyway
You make me wanna scream at the top of my lungs
It hurts but, I won't fight you
You suck, anyway
You make me want to die, right when I
When I wake up, I'm afraid
Somebody else might take my place
When I wake up, I'm afraid
Somebody else might take my place
When I wake up, I'm afraid
Somebody else might take my place
When I wake up, I'm afraid
Somebody else might end up being me (being me, being me)
Keep on dreaming, don't stop breathing, fight those demons
Sell your soul, not your whole self
Oh, if they see it when you're sleeping, make them leave it
And I can't even see if there's hope there anymore, so
You're too mean, I don't like you
Fuck you, anyway
You make me wanna scream at the top of my lungs
It hurts but, I won't fight you
You suck, anyway
You make me want to die, right when I
When I wake up, I'm afraid
Somebody else might take my place
When I wake up, I'm afraid
Somebody else might take my place
When I wake up, I'm afraid
Somebody else might take my place
When I wake up, I'm afraid
Somebody else might end up being me (being me, being me)
Being me can only mean feeling scared to breathe
If you leave me, then I'll be afraid of everything
That makes me anxious, gives me patience
Calms me down, lets me face this, let me sleep
And when I wake up, let me be
