Lirik Lagu Use Somebody - Kings of Leon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Use Somebody - Kings of Leon

I've been roaming around,

Always looking down and all I see

Painted faces fill the places I can't reach

You know that I could use somebody

You know that I could use somebody

Someone like you

And all you know and how you speak

Countless lovers

Undercover of the street

You know that I could use somebody

You know that I could use somebody

Someone like you

Off in the night while you live it up,

I'm off to sleep

Waging wars to shake the poet and the beat

I hope it's gonna make you notice

I hope it's gonna make you notice

Someone like me

Someone like me

Someone like me, somebody

Go and let it out

Someone like you, somebody

Someone like you, somebody

Someone like you, somebody