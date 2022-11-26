Lirik Lagu Use Somebody - Kings of Leon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Use Somebody - Kings of Leon
I've been roaming around,
Always looking down and all I see
Painted faces fill the places I can't reach
You know that I could use somebody
You know that I could use somebody
Someone like you
And all you know and how you speak
Countless lovers
Undercover of the street
You know that I could use somebody
You know that I could use somebody
Someone like you
Off in the night while you live it up,
I'm off to sleep
Waging wars to shake the poet and the beat
I hope it's gonna make you notice
I hope it's gonna make you notice
Someone like me
Someone like me
Someone like me, somebody
Go and let it out
Someone like you, somebody
Someone like you, somebody
Someone like you, somebody
