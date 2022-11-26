Lirik Lagu Floating – Alina Baraz ft. Khalid dan Fakta Sang Penyanyi

Lirik Lagu Floating – Alina Baraz ft. Khalid
2am, and I'm still breathing
Staring at my thoughts floating up to the ceiling
I'm swimming in everything you said
I'm thinking 'bout jumping in instead
I've got you skinny dipping deep inside my head
It's in the way you see
You know what I need
It's in the way that you're holding me, bringing me close
You know that I won't let go
You've got me on repeat (repeat)
You've got me in a dream (a dream)
I let my worries go soon as you come through the door
Thinking 'bout what it'd be like to be yours
Every time you move
You're looking like you're dancing
I think that you could have it
(Ooh-ooh)
Everything you do
I want to do it with you
Don't ever want to miss you
Woah, oh
You do, you do, you do
You do, you do, you do, you do
It's in the way you touch me
I don't know much about love
But I'll keep on checking my phone to see when you're home
Or when you want me to pull up (ah)
We're one in the same
You got me caught in a daze (oh, no)
I love it when you say my name real slow
All my love is your's
I'm swimming in everything you said
I'm thinking 'bout jumping in instead
I've got you skinny dipping deep inside my head
(Inside my head)
Every time you move
You're looking like you're dancing (dancing)
I think that you could have it (you can)
(Ooh-ooh)
Everything you do
I want to do it with you (with you)
Don't ever want to miss you
Woah, oh
You do, you do, you do
You do, you do, you do, you do
2am, and I'm still breathing
Staring at my thoughts floating up to the ceiling
