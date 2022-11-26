Lirik Lagu Floating – Alina Baraz ft. Khalid dan Fakta Sang Penyanyi

Lirik Lagu Floating – Alina Baraz ft. Khalid

2am, and I'm still breathing

Staring at my thoughts floating up to the ceiling

I'm swimming in everything you said

I'm thinking 'bout jumping in instead

I've got you skinny dipping deep inside my head

It's in the way you see

You know what I need

It's in the way that you're holding me, bringing me close

You know that I won't let go

You've got me on repeat (repeat)

You've got me in a dream (a dream)

I let my worries go soon as you come through the door

Thinking 'bout what it'd be like to be yours

Every time you move

You're looking like you're dancing

I think that you could have it

(Ooh-ooh)

Everything you do

I want to do it with you

Don't ever want to miss you

Woah, oh

You do, you do, you do

You do, you do, you do, you do

It's in the way you touch me

I don't know much about love

But I'll keep on checking my phone to see when you're home

Or when you want me to pull up (ah)

We're one in the same

You got me caught in a daze (oh, no)

I love it when you say my name real slow

All my love is your's

I'm swimming in everything you said

I'm thinking 'bout jumping in instead

I've got you skinny dipping deep inside my head

(Inside my head)

Every time you move

You're looking like you're dancing (dancing)

I think that you could have it (you can)

(Ooh-ooh)

Everything you do

I want to do it with you (with you)

Don't ever want to miss you

Woah, oh

You do, you do, you do

You do, you do, you do, you do

2am, and I'm still breathing

Staring at my thoughts floating up to the ceiling