Lirik Lagu Behind Blue Eyes - The Who dan Fakta di Baliknya

Behind Blue Eyes - The Who
No one knows what it's like
To be the bad man
To be the sad man
Behind blue eyes
No one knows what it's like
To be hated
To be fated
To telling only lies
But my dreams, they aren't as empty
As my conscience seems to be
I have hours, only lonely
My love is vengeance that's never free
No one knows what it's like
To feel these feelings
Like I do
And I blame you
No one bites back as hard
On their anger
None of my pain and woe
Can show through
But my dreams, they aren't as empty
As my conscience seems to be
I have hours, only lonely
My love is vengeance that's never free
Mm, mm
When my fist clenches, crack it open
Before I use it and lose my cool
When I smile, tell me some bad news
Before I laugh and act like a fool
And if I swallow anything evil
Put your finger down my throat
And if I shiver, please give me a blanket
Keep me warm, let me wear your coat
No one knows what it's like
To be the bad man
To be the sad man
Behind blue eyes
Kredit
Dirilis: 1971
Album: Who's Next
Artis: The Who
Pencipta Lagu: Townshend, Peter Dennis Blandfor
Fakta di Baliknya
Behind Blue Eyes adalah lagu dari band rock Inggris The Who. Ini adalah single kedua dari album kelima band, Who's Next (1971), dan aslinya ditulis oleh Pete Townshend untuk proyek Lifehouse-nya. Lagu itu merupakan salah satu rekaman Who's yang paling terkenal dan telah di-cover oleh banyak artis, termasuk Limp Bizkit.
