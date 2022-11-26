Lirik Lagu Behind Blue Eyes - The Who dan Fakta di Baliknya

Behind Blue Eyes - The Who

No one knows what it's like

To be the bad man

To be the sad man

Behind blue eyes

No one knows what it's like

To be hated

To be fated

To telling only lies

But my dreams, they aren't as empty

As my conscience seems to be

I have hours, only lonely

My love is vengeance that's never free

No one knows what it's like

To feel these feelings

Like I do

And I blame you

No one bites back as hard

On their anger

None of my pain and woe

Can show through

But my dreams, they aren't as empty

As my conscience seems to be

I have hours, only lonely

My love is vengeance that's never free

Mm, mm

When my fist clenches, crack it open

Before I use it and lose my cool

When I smile, tell me some bad news

Before I laugh and act like a fool

And if I swallow anything evil

Put your finger down my throat

And if I shiver, please give me a blanket

Keep me warm, let me wear your coat

No one knows what it's like

To be the bad man

To be the sad man

Behind blue eyes

Kredit

Dirilis: 1971

Album: Who's Next

Artis: The Who

Pencipta Lagu: Townshend, Peter Dennis Blandfor

Fakta di Baliknya

Behind Blue Eyes adalah lagu dari band rock Inggris The Who. Ini adalah single kedua dari album kelima band, Who's Next (1971), dan aslinya ditulis oleh Pete Townshend untuk proyek Lifehouse-nya. Lagu itu merupakan salah satu rekaman Who's yang paling terkenal dan telah di-cover oleh banyak artis, termasuk Limp Bizkit.