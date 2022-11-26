Lirik Lagu Eminence Front - The Who dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Who.
The Who. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/TheWho

the who

Eminence Front - The Who

The sun shines
And people forget
The spray flies as the speedboat glides
And people forget
Forget they're hiding
The girls smile
And people forget
The snow packs as the skier tracks
People forget
Forget they're hiding
Behind an eminence front
Eminence front, it's a put on
It's an eminence front
It's an eminence front, it's a put on
An eminence front
Eminence front, it's a put on
Eminence front
It's an eminence front
It's an eminence front, it's a put on
It's a put on, it's a put on, it's a put on
Come and join the party
Dress to kill
Won't you come and join the party
Dress to kill, dress to kill
Drinks flow
People forget
That big wheel spins, the hair thins
People forget
Forget they're hiding
The news slows
People forget
Their shares crash, hopes are dashed
People forget
Forget they're hiding
Behind an eminence front
An eminence front, it's a put on
It's just an eminence front
An eminence front, it's a put on
An eminence front
An eminence front, it's a put on
Eminence front
It's an eminence front, it's a put on
It's a put on, it's a put on, it's a put on
Come on join the party
Dress to
Come on join the party
Dress to
Come on join the party
Dress to
Come on join the party
Dress to kill
Dress yourself, dressed to kill

Kredit

Album: It's Hard
Artis: The Who
Dirilis: 1982
Pencipta Lagu: Peter Dennis Blandfor Townshend

Fakta di Baliknya

"Eminence Front" adalah lagu yang ditulis dan dinyanyikan oleh Pete Townshend of the Who. Lagu ini muncul sebagai lagu keenam di album studio grup tahun 1982, It's Hard. Single ini mencapai nomor 68 di Billboard Hot 100.

Dalam lagu tersebut, Townshend menyanyikan tentang delusi dan penggunaan narkoba orang kaya dan hedonistik. Liriknya menggambarkan pesta di mana orang bersembunyi dari masalah mereka di balik fasad.

Townshend telah memperkenalkan lagu tersebut dalam pertunjukan langsung dengan: "Lagu ini adalah tentang apa yang terjadi ketika Anda mengambil terlalu banyak bubuk putih; itu disebut 'Eminence Front'". Dalam sebuah wawancara, Townshend menjelaskan:

"Eminence Front" ditulis di seputar progresi akord yang saya temukan di organ setia Yamaha E70 saya. Saya ragu untuk mencoba menjelaskan tentang apa itu. Ini jelas tentang absurditas kemegahan yang dipicu oleh obat-obatan, tetapi apakah saya menunjuk jari pada diri saya sendiri atau pada pengedar kokain di Miami Beach sulit untuk diingat."

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

