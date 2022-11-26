Lirik Lagu Eminence Front - The Who dan Fakta di Baliknya

the who

Eminence Front - The Who

The sun shines

And people forget

The spray flies as the speedboat glides

And people forget

Forget they're hiding

The girls smile

And people forget

The snow packs as the skier tracks

People forget

Forget they're hiding

Behind an eminence front

Eminence front, it's a put on

It's an eminence front

It's an eminence front, it's a put on

An eminence front

Eminence front, it's a put on

Eminence front

It's an eminence front

It's an eminence front, it's a put on

It's a put on, it's a put on, it's a put on

Come and join the party

Dress to kill

Won't you come and join the party

Dress to kill, dress to kill

Drinks flow

People forget

That big wheel spins, the hair thins

People forget

Forget they're hiding

The news slows

People forget

Their shares crash, hopes are dashed

People forget

Forget they're hiding

Behind an eminence front

An eminence front, it's a put on

It's just an eminence front

An eminence front, it's a put on

An eminence front

An eminence front, it's a put on

Eminence front

It's an eminence front, it's a put on

It's a put on, it's a put on, it's a put on

Come on join the party

Dress to

Come on join the party

Dress to

Come on join the party

Dress to

Come on join the party

Dress to kill

Dress yourself, dressed to kill

Kredit

Album: It's Hard

Artis: The Who

Dirilis: 1982

Pencipta Lagu: Peter Dennis Blandfor Townshend

Fakta di Baliknya

"Eminence Front" adalah lagu yang ditulis dan dinyanyikan oleh Pete Townshend of the Who. Lagu ini muncul sebagai lagu keenam di album studio grup tahun 1982, It's Hard. Single ini mencapai nomor 68 di Billboard Hot 100.

Dalam lagu tersebut, Townshend menyanyikan tentang delusi dan penggunaan narkoba orang kaya dan hedonistik. Liriknya menggambarkan pesta di mana orang bersembunyi dari masalah mereka di balik fasad.

Townshend telah memperkenalkan lagu tersebut dalam pertunjukan langsung dengan: "Lagu ini adalah tentang apa yang terjadi ketika Anda mengambil terlalu banyak bubuk putih; itu disebut 'Eminence Front'". Dalam sebuah wawancara, Townshend menjelaskan:

"Eminence Front" ditulis di seputar progresi akord yang saya temukan di organ setia Yamaha E70 saya. Saya ragu untuk mencoba menjelaskan tentang apa itu. Ini jelas tentang absurditas kemegahan yang dipicu oleh obat-obatan, tetapi apakah saya menunjuk jari pada diri saya sendiri atau pada pengedar kokain di Miami Beach sulit untuk diingat."