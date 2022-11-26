Lirik Lagu My Generation - The Who dan Fakta di Baliknya

My Generation - The Who

People try to put us d-down (talkin' 'bout my generation)

Just because we get around (talkin' 'bout my generation)

Things they do look awful c-c-cold (talkin' 'bout my generation)

I hope I die before I get old (talkin' 'bout my generation)

This is my generation

This is my generation, baby

Why don't you all f-fade away (talkin' 'bout my generation)

Don't try to dig what we all s-s-s-say (talkin' 'bout my generation)

I'm not trying to 'cause a big s-s-sensation (talkin' 'bout my generation)

I'm just talkin' 'bout my g-g-g-generation (talkin' 'bout my generation)

My generation

This is my generation, baby

Why don't you all f-fade away (talkin' 'bout my generation)

And don't try to d-dig what we all s-s-say (talkin' 'bout my generation)

I'm not trying to 'cause a b-big s-s-sensation (talkin' 'bout my generation)

I'm just talkin' 'bout my g-g-generation (talkin' 'bout my generation)

This is my generation

This is my generation, baby

My my my generation

People try to put us d-down (talkin' 'bout my generation)

Just because we g-g-get around (talkin' 'bout my generation)

Things they do look awful c-c-cold (talkin' 'bout my generation)

Yeah, I hope I die before I get old (talkin' 'bout my generation)

This is my generation

This is my generation, baby

My my my generation

this is my generation

(Talkin' 'bout my generation) this is my generation

(Talkin' 'bout my generation) this is my generation

(Talkin' 'bout my generation) this is my generation

(Talkin' 'bout my generation) this is my generation

(Talkin' 'bout my generation) this is my generation

(Talkin' 'bout my generation) this is my generation

Kredit

Album: My Generation

Dirilis: 1965

Artis: The Who

Pencipta Lagu: Peter Townshend

Fakta di Baliknya

"My Generation" adalah lagu dari band rock Inggris The Who yang menjadi hits dan lagu itu adalah salah satu lagu mereka yang paling dikenal. Lagu ini dinobatkan sebagai lagu terbesar ke-11 oleh Rolling Stone dalam daftar 500 Lagu Terbesar Sepanjang Masa. Lagu itu menjadi bagian dari 500 Lagu The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame yang Berbentuk Rock and Roll dan dilantik ke dalam Grammy Hall of Fame untuk nilai "historis, artistik dan signifikan".