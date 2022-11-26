Lirik Lagu Pinball Wizard - The Who dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pinball Wizard - The Who

Ever since I was a young boy

I've played the silver ball

From Soho down to Brighton

I must have played 'em all

But I ain't seen nothing like him

In any amusement hall

That deaf, dumb and blind kid

Sure plays a mean pinball

He stands like a statue

Becomes part of the machine

Feeling all the bumpers

Always playing clean

He plays by intuition

The digit counters fall

That deaf, dumb and blind kid

Sure plays a mean pinball

He's a pinball wizard

There has got to be a twist

A pinball wizard's

Got such a supple wrist

How do you think he does it? I don't know

What makes him so good?

Ain't got no distractions

Can't hear no buzzers and bells

Don't see no lights a-flashin'

Plays by sense of smell

Always gets a replay

Never seen him fall

That deaf, dumb and blind kid

Sure plays a mean pinball

I thought I was

The Bally table king

But I just handed

My pinball crown to him

Even on my favorite table

He can beat my best

His disciples lead him in

And he just does the rest

He's got crazy flipper fingers

Never seen him fall

That deaf, dumb and blind kid

Sure plays a mean pinball

Kredit