Lirik Lagu Warzone - The Wanted dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 26 November 2022, 00:20 WIB
The Wanted.
The Wanted. /YouTube

Warzone - The Wanted

I can't believe I had to see
The girl of my dreams cheating on me
The pain you caused has left me dead inside
I'm gonna make sure you regret that night
I feel you close, I feel you breathe

And now it's like you're here
You're haunting me
You're out of line
You're out of sight

You're the reason that we started this fight
But I, I, I know, I just gotta let it go
I, I, I should've known
I gotta learn to say goodbye now
I throw my armour down
And leave the battleground
For the final time now

I, I, I know, I'm running from a warzone
In our house, I hate that place
Everywhere I walk, I see your face
Try to erase a memory with a flame
And hope I'll never see you again
Standing here in this burning room

You know the end could never come so soon
It's clear to me the lies you used
The ones that kill me ain't hurting you
So I, I, I know, I just gotta let it go

I, I should've known
I gotta learn to say goodbye now
I throw my armour down
And leave the battleground
For the final time now
I, I, I know, I'm running from a warzone

I'm running from a warzone
I can't do this anymore
I'm running from a warzone
What are we fighting for?
I'm running from a warzone
Hey-yeah, I, I, I know, I just gotta let it go
I, I should've known

I gotta learn to say goodbye now
I throw my armour down
And leave the battleground
For the final time now
I, I, I know, I'm running from a warzone

Kredit

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

25 November 2022, 16:39 WIB
Sinopsis First Love, Serial Netflix Jepang tentang Cinta Pertama yang Tak Terlupakan

Sinopsis First Love, Serial Netflix Jepang tentang Cinta Pertama yang Tak Terlupakan

25 November 2022, 16:16 WIB
Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

24 November 2022, 08:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 November 2022, 02:59 WIB
Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 November 2022, 00:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Khayalan Tingkat Tinggi – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Khayalan Tingkat Tinggi – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

22 November 2022, 22:00 WIB
Profil Yok Koeswoyo, Personel Koes Plus Legendaris

Profil Yok Koeswoyo, Personel Koes Plus Legendaris

21 November 2022, 12:19 WIB
Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

20 November 2022, 08:44 WIB
NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

20 November 2022, 07:28 WIB
Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

20 November 2022, 01:54 WIB

Terpopuler

1

27 Link Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022 TERBARU, Cocok untuk Foto Profil WhatsApp, Instagram, dan Facebook
2

20 Link Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022, yang Cocok Dijadikan Status Media Sosial
3

Contoh Teks Pidato Singkat Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Cocok Dibawakan Saat Upacara HGN 25 November 2022
4

25 Link Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Desain Unik dan Cocok Dibagikan di Media Sosial
5

13 Ucapan Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Cocok untuk Caption di Instagram, Facebook, dan Twitter
6

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Link Live Streaming Uruguay vs Korea Selatan, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia di SCTV
7

Kumpulan Puisi Singkat untuk Hari Guru Nasional 2022
8

20 Link Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Cocok Dipasang di WhatsApp, Facebook hingga TikTok
9

13 Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022 Gratis dan Keren, Cocok Jadi Status di Media Sosial
10

Netizen Kecewa Berat Lihat Rudiger dan Gundogan Dukung LGBT Lewat Aksi Tutup Mulut

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Sulut

Tumpas Kanker Payudara dan Kanker Serviks, Cukup Dengan Resep Herbal Ini Kata dr. Zaidul Akbar

Tumpas Kanker Payudara dan Kanker Serviks, Cukup Dengan Resep Herbal Ini Kata dr. Zaidul Akbar

26 November 2022, 00:21 WIB

Kilas Klaten

UMK Mahakam Ulu 2023 Segera Ditetapkan, Inilah Prediksi dan Daftar Kenaikan UMK Mahakam Ulu 3 Tahun Terakhir

UMK Mahakam Ulu 2023 Segera Ditetapkan, Inilah Prediksi dan Daftar Kenaikan UMK Mahakam Ulu 3 Tahun Terakhir

26 November 2022, 00:20 WIB

Berita DIY

Link Live Streaming Inggris vs Amerika Serikat Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung SCTV Gratis

Link Live Streaming Inggris vs Amerika Serikat Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung SCTV Gratis

26 November 2022, 00:20 WIB

Portal Sulut

Hubungan Suami Istri Seperti Ini, Pahalanya Setara Sedekah Kata Gus Baha, MasyaAllah!

Hubungan Suami Istri Seperti Ini, Pahalanya Setara Sedekah Kata Gus Baha, MasyaAllah!

26 November 2022, 00:18 WIB

Portal Sulut

Baca Ayat Ini Setiap Hari, Rezeki Datang Tanpa Diminta, Ustadz Adi Hidayat: Amalan Waliullah

Baca Ayat Ini Setiap Hari, Rezeki Datang Tanpa Diminta, Ustadz Adi Hidayat: Amalan Waliullah

26 November 2022, 00:16 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Info Lokasi SIM Keliling Online Kabupaten Bandung, Sabtu, 26 November 2022

Info Lokasi SIM Keliling Online Kabupaten Bandung, Sabtu, 26 November 2022

26 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Portal Kudus

HALO DEK VIRAL, Simak Disini Halo Dek Artinya Bahasa Gaul Ternyata Begini

HALO DEK VIRAL, Simak Disini Halo Dek Artinya Bahasa Gaul Ternyata Begini

26 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Kilas Klaten

UMK Penajam Paser Utara 2023 Akan Ditetapkan, Ini Prediksi dan Kenaikan UMK Paser Utara 3 Tahun Terakhir

UMK Penajam Paser Utara 2023 Akan Ditetapkan, Ini Prediksi dan Kenaikan UMK Paser Utara 3 Tahun Terakhir

26 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Sabtu 26 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Sabtu 26 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

26 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Sabtu 26 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Sabtu 26 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

26 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Portal Sulut

Jangan Selalu Shalat Dhuha Di Waktu Ini, Rezeki Malah Jadi Seret dan Hidup Susah Kata Syekh Ali Jaber

Jangan Selalu Shalat Dhuha Di Waktu Ini, Rezeki Malah Jadi Seret dan Hidup Susah Kata Syekh Ali Jaber

26 November 2022, 00:13 WIB

Portal Sulut

Tak Perlu Mandi Junub Ketika Mimpi Basah Seperti Ini, Karena Dilarang Kata Buya Yahya

Tak Perlu Mandi Junub Ketika Mimpi Basah Seperti Ini, Karena Dilarang Kata Buya Yahya

26 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Sabtu 26 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Sabtu 26 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

26 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Sabtu 26 November 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Sabtu 26 November 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

26 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Portal Kudus

VIRAL Halo Dek Maksudnya Ternyata Begini, Simak dan Fahami Disini

VIRAL Halo Dek Maksudnya Ternyata Begini, Simak dan Fahami Disini

26 November 2022, 00:07 WIB

Portal Sulut

Baca Dzikir Pamungkas Ini Dengan Rutin, 70 Penyakit Sembuh, 70 Masalah Tuntas Kata Syekh Ali Jaber

Baca Dzikir Pamungkas Ini Dengan Rutin, 70 Penyakit Sembuh, 70 Masalah Tuntas Kata Syekh Ali Jaber

26 November 2022, 00:07 WIB

Kilas Klaten

UMK Jakarta Selatan 2023 Segera Ditetapkan, Inilah Prediksi dan Daftar Kenaikan UMK Jaksel 3 Tahun Terakhir

UMK Jakarta Selatan 2023 Segera Ditetapkan, Inilah Prediksi dan Daftar Kenaikan UMK Jaksel 3 Tahun Terakhir

26 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 22 Maret 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 22 Maret 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

26 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

JADWAL SCTV Hari Ini Sabtu 26 November 2022, Live Pesta Bola Dunia 2022

JADWAL SCTV Hari Ini Sabtu 26 November 2022, Live Pesta Bola Dunia 2022

26 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

JADWAL TV RCTI Hari Ini Sabtu 26 November 2022: Ada X-men Apocalypse Malam Ini !

JADWAL TV RCTI Hari Ini Sabtu 26 November 2022: Ada X-men Apocalypse Malam Ini !

26 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Sabtu 26 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Sabtu 26 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

26 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Sabtu 26 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Sabtu 26 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

26 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Portal Sulut

Dosa Zina Ratusan Kali Terhapus Jika Membahasi Lidah Dengan Kalimat Ini Kata Gus Baha

Dosa Zina Ratusan Kali Terhapus Jika Membahasi Lidah Dengan Kalimat Ini Kata Gus Baha

26 November 2022, 00:04 WIB

Gianyar Bali

Viral! Cerita dan Profil Bocah Indonesia Yang Berkesempatan Dampingi Ronaldo di Piala Dunia 2022

Viral! Cerita dan Profil Bocah Indonesia Yang Berkesempatan Dampingi Ronaldo di Piala Dunia 2022

26 November 2022, 00:04 WIB

Indo Bali News

Belanda vs Ekuador, Babak Pertama Tim Oranje Unggul Lewat Gol Cody Gakpo

Belanda vs Ekuador, Babak Pertama Tim Oranje Unggul Lewat Gol Cody Gakpo

26 November 2022, 00:03 WIB
x