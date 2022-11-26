Lirik Lagu Warzone - The Wanted dan Fakta di Baliknya

Warzone - The Wanted
I can't believe I had to see
The girl of my dreams cheating on me
The pain you caused has left me dead inside
I'm gonna make sure you regret that night
I feel you close, I feel you breathe
And now it's like you're here
You're haunting me
You're out of line
You're out of sight
You're the reason that we started this fight
But I, I, I know, I just gotta let it go
I, I, I should've known
I gotta learn to say goodbye now
I throw my armour down
And leave the battleground
For the final time now
I, I, I know, I'm running from a warzone
In our house, I hate that place
Everywhere I walk, I see your face
Try to erase a memory with a flame
And hope I'll never see you again
Standing here in this burning room
You know the end could never come so soon
It's clear to me the lies you used
The ones that kill me ain't hurting you
So I, I, I know, I just gotta let it go
I, I should've known
I gotta learn to say goodbye now
I throw my armour down
And leave the battleground
For the final time now
I, I, I know, I'm running from a warzone
I'm running from a warzone
I can't do this anymore
I'm running from a warzone
What are we fighting for?
I'm running from a warzone
Hey-yeah, I, I, I know, I just gotta let it go
I, I should've known
I gotta learn to say goodbye now
I throw my armour down
And leave the battleground
For the final time now
I, I, I know, I'm running from a warzone
