Lirik Lagu Heart Vacancy - The Wanted dan Fakta di Baliknya

Heart Vacancy - The Wanted

I feel your heart cry for love,

But you won't let me make it right.

You were hurt, but I decided,

That you were worth the fight.

Every night, you lock up,

You won't let me come inside.

But the look in your eyes,

As I can turn the tide.

In your heart, in your heart, in your heart,

I can tell you can fit one more.

In your heart, in your heart, in your heart,

I don't care who was there before.

I feel your heart cry for love,

Then you act like there's no room.

Room for me, or anyone,

"Don't disturb" is all I see.

Close the door, turn the key,

On everything that we could be.

If loneliness would move out,

I'd fill the vacancy.

In your heart, in your heart, in your heart,

Whhoooooooo

In your heart, in your heart, in your heart.

Whhoooooooo

This ain't the Heartbreak Hotel,

Even though I know it well.

Those no shows, they sure tell,

In the way you hold yourself.

Don't you fret, should you get,

Another cancellation.

Give me a chance I'd make a,

Permanent reservation.

In your heart, in your heart, in your heart,

I can tell you can fit one more.

Open up make a brand new start,

I don't care who's stayed before.

I feel your heart cry for love,

Then you act like there's no room.

Room for me, or anyone,

"Don't disturb" is all I see.

Close the door, turn the key,

On everything that we could be.

If loneliness would move out,

I'd fill the vacancy.

In your heart, in your heart, in your heart

Whoooooooooooo,

In your heart, in your heart, in your heart.

Whoooooooooooo

When I, talk to you, on the phone,

Listen close.