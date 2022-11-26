Lirik Lagu Rule the World - The Wanted dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rule the World - The Wanted

We all wanna rule the world

Face carved into stone

We all wanna rule the world

But can't do it alone

Someday when you get older

You're gonna see the world

Far away from where you grow up

You'll find yourself for sure

When you reach the stars, reach the stars

Don't you ever change who you are

And together we came this far, so far

We all wanna rule the world

Face carved into stone

We all wanna rule the world

But can't do it alone

We all wanna rule the world

Ooh-ooh

We all wanna rule the world

Ooh-ooh

People, they'll try to tell you

Who you're supposed to be

They only see the outline

But not the in between

When you reach the stars, reach the stars

Don't you ever change who you are

And together we came this far, so far

We all wanna rule the world

Face carved into stone

We all wanna rule the world

But can't do it alone

We all wanna rule the world

Ooh-ooh

We all wanna rule the world

Ooh-ooh

We all wanna rule the world

Ooh-ooh

We all wanna rule the world

Ooh-ooh

We all wanna rule the world

Ooh-ooh

We all wanna rule the world

