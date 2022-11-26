Lirik Lagu Rule the World - The Wanted dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rule the World - The Wanted
We all wanna rule the world
Face carved into stone
We all wanna rule the world
But can't do it alone
Someday when you get older
You're gonna see the world
Far away from where you grow up
You'll find yourself for sure
When you reach the stars, reach the stars
Don't you ever change who you are
And together we came this far, so far
We all wanna rule the world
Face carved into stone
We all wanna rule the world
But can't do it alone
We all wanna rule the world
Ooh-ooh
We all wanna rule the world
Ooh-ooh
People, they'll try to tell you
Who you're supposed to be
They only see the outline
But not the in between
When you reach the stars, reach the stars
Don't you ever change who you are
And together we came this far, so far
We all wanna rule the world
Face carved into stone
We all wanna rule the world
But can't do it alone
We all wanna rule the world
Ooh-ooh
We all wanna rule the world
Ooh-ooh
We all wanna rule the world
Ooh-ooh
We all wanna rule the world
Ooh-ooh
We all wanna rule the world
Ooh-ooh
We all wanna rule the world
