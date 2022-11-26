Lirik Lagu I Found You - The Wanted dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Found You - The Wanted
She wants me to come over, I can tell her eyes don't lie
She's calling me in the dark
She moves, I swear the room around her lights up like the sky
Confidence like a rockstar
I wanna put my hands on her hands, feel the heat from her skin
Get reckless in the starlight
I'm moving to the beat of her heart, I was so lost until tonight
Tonight
I found you in my darkest hour
I found you in the pouring rain
I found you when I was on my knees
And your life brought me back again
Found you in a river of pure emotion
I found you, my only truth
I found you and the music played
I was lost
'Til I found you, you, you
'Til I found you, you, you
The night is getting older and I can't come off this high
I don't want this here to end
I know she feels the same 'cause I can see it in her eyes
She says, "Can we start again?"
I wanna put my hands on her hands, feel the heat from her skin
Get reckless in the starlight
She's moving to the beat of my heart, we were so lost until tonight
Tonight
I found you in my darkest hour
I found you in the pouring rain
I found you when I was on my knees
And your life brought me back again
Found you in a river of pure emotion
I found you, my only truth
I found you and the music played
I was lost
'Til I found you, you, you
'Til I found you, you, you
'Til I found you, you, you
'Til I found you, you, you
I said people
We're all looking for love tonight
But sometimes we can't see it
We're all blinded by the light
And we all get low, all get low
