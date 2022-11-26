Lirik Lagu I Found You - The Wanted dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Found You - The Wanted

She wants me to come over, I can tell her eyes don't lie

She's calling me in the dark

She moves, I swear the room around her lights up like the sky

Confidence like a rockstar

I wanna put my hands on her hands, feel the heat from her skin

Get reckless in the starlight

I'm moving to the beat of her heart, I was so lost until tonight

Tonight

I found you in my darkest hour

I found you in the pouring rain

I found you when I was on my knees

And your life brought me back again

Found you in a river of pure emotion

I found you, my only truth

I found you and the music played

I was lost

'Til I found you, you, you

'Til I found you, you, you

The night is getting older and I can't come off this high

I don't want this here to end

I know she feels the same 'cause I can see it in her eyes

She says, "Can we start again?"

I wanna put my hands on her hands, feel the heat from her skin

Get reckless in the starlight

She's moving to the beat of my heart, we were so lost until tonight

Tonight

I found you in my darkest hour

I found you in the pouring rain

I found you when I was on my knees

And your life brought me back again

Found you in a river of pure emotion

I found you, my only truth

I found you and the music played

I was lost

'Til I found you, you, you

'Til I found you, you, you

'Til I found you, you, you

'Til I found you, you, you

I said people

We're all looking for love tonight

But sometimes we can't see it

We're all blinded by the light

And we all get low, all get low