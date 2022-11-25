Lirik Lagu STFU - Neck Deep dan Fakta di Baliknya

STFU - Neck Deep

On the next episode of living with the Trumps

We find that Boris took a dump on public funds to hand out to his chums

And if things don't quite work out for me

I can sell myself as an NFT

Think I'm gonna livestream my lobotomy

Should get 20 likes at least

25 years in a rut

25 years floating on a rock

Wishing it would stop

I think I had an idea once

But I think that I forgot

Maybe I should just shut the fuck up

And go along with it

Another episode of how to start a fight

That's when you're wrong just claim

You're right because you spent all night online again

Another victim of the times

Too blind to read between the lines

Too high to notice where you're going half the time

Oh yeah

25 years in a rut

25 years floating on a rock

Wishing it would stop

I think I had an idea once

But I think that I forgot

Maybe I should just shut the fuck up

25 years in a rut

Never been enough

Didn't make the cut

Couldn't give a fuck

I think I got an idea! What?

Shut the fuck up, man

Shut the fuck up

And go along with it

Oh why is everybody so addicted to the drama?

Would it take a tidal wave of change

To exercise some karma on these crooked motherfuckers?

All they do is make it harder

And if I'm being honest

I can't be bothered

All the self gratification's more like public masturbation

Swear to god you'd cut your face off for an ounce of validation

So here's one while you're waiting for your next notification

Some useful information

Shut the fuck up

25 years in a rut

25 years floating on a rock

Wishing it would stop

I think I had an idea once

But I think that I forgot

Maybe I should just shut the fuck up