Lirik Lagu JUST LIKE YOU - NF dan Fakta di Baliknya

Just in case my car goes off the highway
Or the plane that I get on decides that it's my last day
I want you to know when you're alone and you feel afraid
You're not the only person in the world that isn't okay
There's millions of us just like you, like you, like you
Just like you, like you
There's millions of us just like you, like you, like you
Just like you, like you
It's strange the way the mind can wander
But also stop to gossip
And chat with memories that you and me aren't really fond of
Maybe you're out to find love
Maybe you lost who you was
Maybe you're just like me and feel the need to stay in your rut
'Cause if you left it
You might feel like you're no longer you
It's so impressive
The way the mind can play with the truth
It's interestin'
That nobody can walk in your shoes
But still relate and feel the same so in a way, guess we do
You ever think about what it would be like
If the clouds were gone and you could see light
If the door was open would you take flight
Or just close the curtains up and stay inside
