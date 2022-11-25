Lirik Lagu JUST LIKE YOU - NF dan Fakta di Baliknya

JUST LIKE YOU - NF

Just in case my car goes off the highway

Or the plane that I get on decides that it's my last day

I want you to know when you're alone and you feel afraid

You're not the only person in the world that isn't okay

There's millions of us just like you, like you, like you

Just like you, like you

There's millions of us just like you, like you, like you

Just like you, like you

It's strange the way the mind can wander

But also stop to gossip

And chat with memories that you and me aren't really fond of

Maybe you're out to find love

Maybe you lost who you was

Maybe you're just like me and feel the need to stay in your rut

'Cause if you left it

You might feel like you're no longer you

It's so impressive

The way the mind can play with the truth

It's interestin'

That nobody can walk in your shoes

But still relate and feel the same so in a way, guess we do

You ever think about what it would be like

If the clouds were gone and you could see light

If the door was open would you take flight

Or just close the curtains up and stay inside