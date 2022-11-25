Lirik Lagu If You Want Love - NF dan Fakta di Baliknya

If You Want Love - NF

I just need some time, I'm tryna think straight

I just need a moment in my own space

Ask me how I'm doin', I'll say, "okay"

Yeah, but ain't that what we all say?

Sometimes I think back to the old days

In the pointless conversations with the old me

Yeah, back when my momma used to hold me

I wish somebody woulda told me

If you want love, you gon' have to go through the pain

If you want love, you gon' have to learn how to change

If you want trust, you gon' have to give some away

If you want love, if you want love

Yeah, as a kid I used to think life

Is moving so slow, I watch it go by

Look out the window on my bus ride

I thought the world was so small, through my closed eyes

I've always tried to control things

In the end that's what controls me

Maybe that's why I'm controllin'

I wish somebody woulda told me

If you want love, you gon' have to go through the pain

If you want love, you gon' have to learn how to change

If you want trust, you gon' have to give some away

If you want love, if you want love

The older I get, I feel like I'm always tryna save time

Talkin' to the voices in my head, they make me think twice

Tellin' me it doesn't mean it's wrong because it feels right

I'm scared that one day I wake up and wonder where the time go

Talk about the past like it's the present while I rock slow

I'll sit in the living room and laugh with kids of my own

And tell 'em

If you want love, you gon' have to go through the pain

I wish you woulda told me

If you want love, you gon' have to learn how to change

I wish somebody woulda told me

If you want trust, you gon' have to give some away

You gon' have to give

If you want love, if you want love

If you want love, if you want love

Artis: NF