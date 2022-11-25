Lirik Lagu The Search - NF dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Search - NF

Hey Nate, how's life?

I don't know, it's alright

I've been dealin' with some things like every human being

And really didn't sleep much last night (Last night)

I'm sorry, that's fine

I just think I need a little me time

I just think I need a little free time

Little break from the shows and the bus rides, yeah (Bus rides)

Last year I had a breakdown

Thoughts tellin' me I'm lost, gettin' too loud

Had to see a therapist and I found out

Somethin' funny's going on up in my house

Yeah, started thinkin' maybe I should move out

You know, pack my cart, take a new route

Clean up my yard, get the noose out

Hang up my heart, let it air out (Air out)

I've been searchin'

What does that mean, Nate?

I've been learning

Grabbin' my keepsakes, leavin' my burdens

Well, I brought a few with me, I'm not perfect

Lookin' at the view like this concerns me

Pickin' up the cues, right? I'm quite nervous

Hate it when I lose sight, life gets blurry

And things might hurt me

It's probably gonna be a long journey, but hey! (But hey!)

It's worth it though

Cold world out there, kids, grab your coats

Been a minute, I know, now I'm back to roam

Lookin' for the antidote to crack the code

Pretty vivid; I admit it, I'm in classic mode

Don't need pity given to me but I can't condone

Talkin' down to me, I'ma have to crack your nose for crackin' jokes

I'm lookin' for the map to hope, you seen it? (You seen it?)