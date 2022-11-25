Lirik Lagu The Search - NF dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Search - NF
Hey Nate, how's life?
I don't know, it's alright
I've been dealin' with some things like every human being
And really didn't sleep much last night (Last night)
I'm sorry, that's fine
I just think I need a little me time
I just think I need a little free time
Little break from the shows and the bus rides, yeah (Bus rides)
Last year I had a breakdown
Thoughts tellin' me I'm lost, gettin' too loud
Had to see a therapist and I found out
Somethin' funny's going on up in my house
Yeah, started thinkin' maybe I should move out
You know, pack my cart, take a new route
Clean up my yard, get the noose out
Hang up my heart, let it air out (Air out)
I've been searchin'
What does that mean, Nate?
I've been learning
Grabbin' my keepsakes, leavin' my burdens
Well, I brought a few with me, I'm not perfect
Lookin' at the view like this concerns me
Pickin' up the cues, right? I'm quite nervous
Hate it when I lose sight, life gets blurry
And things might hurt me
It's probably gonna be a long journey, but hey! (But hey!)
It's worth it though
Cold world out there, kids, grab your coats
Been a minute, I know, now I'm back to roam
Lookin' for the antidote to crack the code
Pretty vivid; I admit it, I'm in classic mode
Don't need pity given to me but I can't condone
Talkin' down to me, I'ma have to crack your nose for crackin' jokes
I'm lookin' for the map to hope, you seen it? (You seen it?)
