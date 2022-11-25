Lirik Lagu Lie - NF dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lie - NF

I heard you told your friends that I'm just not your type

If that's how you really feel, then why'd you call last night?

You say all I ever do is just control your life

But how you gonna lie like that, how you gonna lie like that?

Yeah, I heard you said I ain't the type for you

I don't regret it though, I learned from it

They should have you locked up for all the time you stole from us

Woo! Took you out when I had no money

Only person that you ever cared about was you, that's why it's so funny

You want somebody that'll keep you warm at night, then tell me, "Why you actin' cold to me?"

You ain't the only one to blame no one

The one that made you rich when I bought every lie you sold to me

Yeah, I heard you threw away the pictures

But you still got the memories of us, so I guess that don't really make a difference

Flippin' through 'em in your head

Got you texting me all hours in the night

Yeah, you told me that you needed distance

What's the deal with you?

You say you want a man that keeps it real

Then why you mad when I get real with you?

You want someone to pay the bills for you

Went from failin' you, now I feel for you, liar

I heard you told your friends that I'm just not your type

If that's how you really feel, then why'd you call last night?

You say all I ever do is just control your life

But how you gonna lie like that, how you gonna lie like that?

Look, let me guess, you wanna stay friends?

Tellin' people that's how we been?

Tellin' everybody, yeah that we was barely speakin'

All this kinda funny, why'd you call me every day then?

It's immaturity, you goin' off the deep end

You just want somebody you can chill and get some drinks with, cool

Then don't hit me on the weekend,

Tellin' me you missed the way we talked and now I listen, yeah

Why you playin' with my mind, huh?

Why you playin' with my time, huh?

Told me we should let it go and put it all behind us

That's what I did, now you askin' me what I done, I was

Waitin' for this day, I saw it comin'

I think you just like attention, tryna tell me all your problems

I got issues of my own, I ain't got time for all this drama

You told me that you don't really wanna talk, then why you callin', huh?