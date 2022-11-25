Lirik Lagu Gold Forever - The Wanted dan Fakta di Baliknya

Gold Forever - The Wanted
Say my name like it's the last time
Live today like it's the last night
We want to cry, but we know it's alright
'Cause I'm with you and you're with me
Butterflies, butterflies, we were meant to fly
You and I, you and I, colors in the sky
We could rule the world someday, somehow
But we'll never be as bright as we are now
We're standing in a light that won't fade
Tomorrow's coming, but this won't change
'Cause some days stay gold forever
The memory of being here with you
Is one I'm gonna take my life through
'Cause some days stay gold forever
Promise me, you'll stay the way you are
Keep the fire alive and stay young at heart
When the storm feels like it could blow you out
Remember, you got me and I got you
'Cause we are butterflies, butterflies, we were meant to fly
You and I, you and I, colors in the sky
When the innocence is dead and gone
These will be the times we look back on
We're standing in a light that won't fade
Tomorrow's coming, but this won't change
'Cause some days stay gold forever
The memory of being here with you
Is one I'm gonna take my life through
'Cause some days stay gold forever
I won't, I won't let your memory go
'Cause your colors, they burn so bright
Who knows, who knows what tomorrow will hold?
But I know that we'll be alright
'Cause we're butterflies, butterflies, we were made to fly
You and I, you and I, colors in the sky
We could rule the world someday, somehow
But we'll never be as bright as we are now
We're standing in a light that won't fade
Tomorrow's coming, but this won't change
'Cause some days stay gold forever
The memory of being here with you
Is one I'm gonna take my life through
'Cause some days stay gold forever
