Lirik Lagu Gold Forever - The Wanted dan Fakta di Baliknya

Gold Forever - The Wanted

Say my name like it's the last time

Live today like it's the last night

We want to cry, but we know it's alright

'Cause I'm with you and you're with me

Butterflies, butterflies, we were meant to fly

You and I, you and I, colors in the sky

We could rule the world someday, somehow

But we'll never be as bright as we are now

We're standing in a light that won't fade

Tomorrow's coming, but this won't change

'Cause some days stay gold forever

The memory of being here with you

Is one I'm gonna take my life through

'Cause some days stay gold forever

Promise me, you'll stay the way you are

Keep the fire alive and stay young at heart

When the storm feels like it could blow you out

Remember, you got me and I got you

'Cause we are butterflies, butterflies, we were meant to fly

You and I, you and I, colors in the sky

When the innocence is dead and gone

These will be the times we look back on

We're standing in a light that won't fade

Tomorrow's coming, but this won't change

'Cause some days stay gold forever

The memory of being here with you

Is one I'm gonna take my life through

'Cause some days stay gold forever

I won't, I won't let your memory go

'Cause your colors, they burn so bright

Who knows, who knows what tomorrow will hold?

But I know that we'll be alright

'Cause we're butterflies, butterflies, we were made to fly

You and I, you and I, colors in the sky

We could rule the world someday, somehow

But we'll never be as bright as we are now

We're standing in a light that won't fade

Tomorrow's coming, but this won't change

'Cause some days stay gold forever

The memory of being here with you

Is one I'm gonna take my life through

'Cause some days stay gold forever

Kredit