Lirik Lagu We Own the Night - The Wanted dan Fakta di Baliknya

We Own the Night - The Wanted
May our hearts be full like our drinks tonight
May we sing and dance 'till we lose our minds
We are only young if we seize the night
Tonight we own the night
Tonight we own the night
La la la la la, la la la la la
La la la la la, la la la la la
When my time is over, lying in my grave
Written on my tombstone, I want it to say
This man was a legend, a legend of his time
When he was at a party, the party never died
Hey, everybody's got a dream so what do you say?
Are we making history?
May our hearts be full like our drinks tonight
May we sing and dance 'till we lose our minds
We are only young if we seize the night
Tonight we own the night
Tonight we own the night
La la la la la, la la la la la
La la la la la, la la la la la
For tonight I'm famous, for tonight I'm King
And I will be remembered, for centuries they'll say
This man was a hero, a hero of the night
When he was at a party, the party never died
Hey, I'm a little drunk, but I got something to say
May our hearts be full like our drinks tonight
May we sing and dance 'till we lose our minds
We are only young if we seize the night
Tonight we own the night
And let us wake up inside a stranger's bed
Let us drink until there is nothing left
And this night my friends, we will not forget
Artikel Pilihan