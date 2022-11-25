Lirik Lagu We Own the Night - The Wanted dan Fakta di Baliknya

We Own the Night - The Wanted

May our hearts be full like our drinks tonight

May we sing and dance 'till we lose our minds

We are only young if we seize the night

Tonight we own the night

Tonight we own the night

La la la la la, la la la la la

La la la la la, la la la la la

When my time is over, lying in my grave

Written on my tombstone, I want it to say

This man was a legend, a legend of his time

When he was at a party, the party never died

Hey, everybody's got a dream so what do you say?

Are we making history?

May our hearts be full like our drinks tonight

May we sing and dance 'till we lose our minds

We are only young if we seize the night

Tonight we own the night

Tonight we own the night

La la la la la, la la la la la

La la la la la, la la la la la

For tonight I'm famous, for tonight I'm King

And I will be remembered, for centuries they'll say

This man was a hero, a hero of the night

When he was at a party, the party never died

Hey, I'm a little drunk, but I got something to say

May our hearts be full like our drinks tonight

May we sing and dance 'till we lose our minds

We are only young if we seize the night

Tonight we own the night

And let us wake up inside a stranger's bed

Let us drink until there is nothing left

And this night my friends, we will not forget