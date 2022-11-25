Lirik Lagu Chasing the Sun - The Wanted dan Fakta di Baliknya

Chasing the Sun - The Wanted

I'm better, so much better now

I see the light, touch the light, we're together now

I'm better, so much better now

Look to the skies, gives me life, we're together now

We've only just begun, hypnotized by drums

Until forever comes

You'll find us chasing the sun

They said this day wouldn't come, we refused to run

We've only just begun

You'll find us chasing the sun

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

You'll find us chasing the sun

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

You'll find us chasing the sun

And when they say life's faded (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

We're gonna play in the dark 'til it's golden again (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

And now it feels so amazing (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

Can't see it coming, I will never grow old again (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

You'll find us chasing the sun

I'm never, I'm never down

Lying here, staring up, and you're looking down

I'm never, I'm never down

Live forever, forever with you around

We've only just begun, hypnotized by drums

Until forever comes

You'll find us chasing the sun

They said this day wouldn't come, we refused to run

We've only just begun

You'll find us chasing the sun

The sun, the sun, the sun, the sun, the sun

You'll find us chasing the sun

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

You'll find us chasing the sun

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

You'll find us chasing the sun

And when they say life's faded (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

We're gonna play in the dark 'til it's golden again (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

And now it feels so amazing (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

Can't see it coming, I will never grow old again (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

You'll find us chasing the sun

(Chasing the sun)

(Chasing the sun)

(You'll find us chasing the sun)

You'll find us chasing the sun

And when they say life's faded (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

We're gonna play in the dark 'til it's golden again (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

And now it feels so amazing (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)