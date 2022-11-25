Lirik Lagu Chasing the Sun - The Wanted dan Fakta di Baliknya

Chasing the Sun - The Wanted
I'm better, so much better now
I see the light, touch the light, we're together now
I'm better, so much better now
Look to the skies, gives me life, we're together now
We've only just begun, hypnotized by drums
Until forever comes
You'll find us chasing the sun
They said this day wouldn't come, we refused to run
We've only just begun
You'll find us chasing the sun
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
You'll find us chasing the sun
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
You'll find us chasing the sun
And when they say life's faded (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
We're gonna play in the dark 'til it's golden again (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
And now it feels so amazing (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
Can't see it coming, I will never grow old again (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
You'll find us chasing the sun
I'm never, I'm never down
Lying here, staring up, and you're looking down
I'm never, I'm never down
Live forever, forever with you around
We've only just begun, hypnotized by drums
Until forever comes
You'll find us chasing the sun
They said this day wouldn't come, we refused to run
We've only just begun
You'll find us chasing the sun
The sun, the sun, the sun, the sun, the sun
You'll find us chasing the sun
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
You'll find us chasing the sun
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
You'll find us chasing the sun
And when they say life's faded (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
We're gonna play in the dark 'til it's golden again (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
And now it feels so amazing (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
Can't see it coming, I will never grow old again (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
You'll find us chasing the sun
(Chasing the sun)
(Chasing the sun)
(You'll find us chasing the sun)
You'll find us chasing the sun
And when they say life's faded (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
We're gonna play in the dark 'til it's golden again (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
And now it feels so amazing (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
