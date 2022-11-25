Lirik Lagu Glad You Came - The Wanted dan Fakta di Baliknya

Glad You Came - The Wanted
The sun goes down, the stars come out
And all that counts is here and now
My universe will never be the same
I'm glad you came (Came, came, came)
You cast a spell on me, spell on me
You hit me like the sky fell on me, fell on me
And I decided you look well on me, well on me
So let's go somewhere no one else can see, you and me
Turn the lights out now
Now I'll take you by the hand
Hand you another drink
Drink it if you can
Can you spend a little time?
Time is slipping away
Away from us, so stay
Stay with me, I can make
Make you glad you came
The sun goes down, the stars come out
And all that counts is here and now
My universe will never be the same
I'm glad you came
I'm glad you came
You cast a spell on me, spell on me
You hit me like the sky fell on me, fell on me
And I decided you look well on me, well on me
So let's go somewhere no one else can see, you and me
Turn the lights out now
Now I'll take you by the hand
Hand you another drink
Drink it if you can
Can you spend a little time?
Time is slipping away
Away from us, so stay
Stay with me, I can make
Make you glad you came
The sun goes down, the stars come out
And all that counts is here and now
My universe will never be the same
I'm glad you came
I'm glad you came
I'm glad you came
So glad you came
I'm glad you came
I'm glad you came
