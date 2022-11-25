Lirik Lagu Glad You Came - The Wanted dan Fakta di Baliknya

Glad You Came - The Wanted

The sun goes down, the stars come out

And all that counts is here and now

My universe will never be the same

I'm glad you came (Came, came, came)

You cast a spell on me, spell on me

You hit me like the sky fell on me, fell on me

And I decided you look well on me, well on me

So let's go somewhere no one else can see, you and me

Turn the lights out now

Now I'll take you by the hand

Hand you another drink

Drink it if you can

Can you spend a little time?

Time is slipping away

Away from us, so stay

Stay with me, I can make

Make you glad you came

The sun goes down, the stars come out

And all that counts is here and now

My universe will never be the same

I'm glad you came

I'm glad you came

You cast a spell on me, spell on me

You hit me like the sky fell on me, fell on me

And I decided you look well on me, well on me

So let's go somewhere no one else can see, you and me

Turn the lights out now

Now I'll take you by the hand

Hand you another drink

Drink it if you can

Can you spend a little time?

Time is slipping away

Away from us, so stay

Stay with me, I can make

Make you glad you came

The sun goes down, the stars come out

And all that counts is here and now

My universe will never be the same

I'm glad you came

I'm glad you came

I'm glad you came

So glad you came

I'm glad you came

I'm glad you came