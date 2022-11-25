Lirik Lagu What About Now - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

What About Now - Westlife

Shadows fill an empty heart as love is fading

From all the things that we are but are not saying

Can we see beyond the scars?

And make it to the dawn

Change the colors of the sky

And open up to the ways you made me feel alive

The ways I loved you, for all the things that never died

To make it through the night, love will find you

What about now? What about today?

What if you're making me all that I was meant to be?

What if our love never went away?

What if it's lost behind words we could never find?

Baby, before it's too late, what about now?

Sun is breaking in your eyes to start a new day

This broken heart can still survive with a touch of your grace

Shadows fade into the light

I am by your side where love will find you

What about now? What about today?

What if you're making me all that I was meant to be?

What if our love never went away?

What if it's lost behind words we could never find?

Baby, before it's too late, what about now?

Now that we're here

Now that we've come this far, just hold on

There is nothing to fear, for I am right beside you

For all my life, I am yours

What about now? What about today?

What if you're making me all that I was meant to be?

What if our love never went away?

What if it's lost behind words we could never find?

What about now? What about today?

What if you're making me all that I was meant to be?

What if our love never went away?

What if it's lost behind words we could never find?

Baby, before it's too late

Baby, before it's too late

Baby, before it's too late

What about now?

Kredit

Dirilis: 2009

Album: Where We Are

Artis: Westlife

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop, UK R&B

Pencipta Lagu: David Hodges, Ben Moody, Josh Hartzler