Lirik Lagu What About Now - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

What About Now - Westlife
Shadows fill an empty heart as love is fading
From all the things that we are but are not saying
Can we see beyond the scars?
And make it to the dawn
Change the colors of the sky
And open up to the ways you made me feel alive
The ways I loved you, for all the things that never died
To make it through the night, love will find you
What about now? What about today?
What if you're making me all that I was meant to be?
What if our love never went away?
What if it's lost behind words we could never find?
Baby, before it's too late, what about now?
Sun is breaking in your eyes to start a new day
This broken heart can still survive with a touch of your grace
Shadows fade into the light
I am by your side where love will find you
What about now? What about today?
What if you're making me all that I was meant to be?
What if our love never went away?
What if it's lost behind words we could never find?
Baby, before it's too late, what about now?
Now that we're here
Now that we've come this far, just hold on
There is nothing to fear, for I am right beside you
For all my life, I am yours
What about now? What about today?
What if you're making me all that I was meant to be?
What if our love never went away?
What if it's lost behind words we could never find?
What about now? What about today?
What if you're making me all that I was meant to be?
What if our love never went away?
What if it's lost behind words we could never find?
Baby, before it's too late
Baby, before it's too late
Baby, before it's too late
What about now?
Kredit
Dirilis: 2009
Album: Where We Are
Artis: Westlife
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop, UK R&B
Pencipta Lagu: David Hodges, Ben Moody, Josh Hartzler
