Lirik Lagu Don't Break My Heart Again - Whitesnake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don't Break My Heart Again - Whitesnake

I'm gonna take it to the limit of my love,

Before I turn and walk away

I've had enough of holding on

The promises of yesterday

Every day of my life, it seems,

Trouble's knocking at my door,

It's hard to try and satisfy

When you don't know what you're fighting for

Time and again I sing your song,

But, I've been runnin' on empty far too long

I've had enough holdin' on to the past,

Make no mistake, it could be your last

Don't break my heart again, like you did before

Don't break my heart again, I couldn't take anymore

I never hide the feeling inside,

And though I'm standing my back to the wall,

I know that even in a summer love

A little bit of rain must fall

But, every road I take I know

Where it's gonna lead me to,

Because I've traveled every highway

And they all keep coming back to you

Time and again I sing your song,

But, I've been runnin' on empty far too long

I've had enough holdin' on to the past,

Make no mistake, it could be your last

Don't break my heart again, like you did before

Don't break my heart again, I couldn't take anymore

Don't break my heart

Don't break my heart again, like you did before

Don't break my heart again, I couldn't take anymore

Kredit

Album: Come an' Get It

Artis: Whitesnake

Dirilis: 1981

Pencipta Lagu: David Coverdale

