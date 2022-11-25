Lirik Lagu Don't Break My Heart Again - Whitesnake dan Fakta di Baliknya

25 November 2022, 00:45 WIB
Vokalis Whitesnake David Coverdale.
Vokalis Whitesnake David Coverdale. /Instagram/@whitesnake

Don't Break My Heart Again - Whitesnake

I'm gonna take it to the limit of my love,
Before I turn and walk away
I've had enough of holding on
The promises of yesterday
Every day of my life, it seems,

Trouble's knocking at my door,
It's hard to try and satisfy
When you don't know what you're fighting for
Time and again I sing your song,

But, I've been runnin' on empty far too long
I've had enough holdin' on to the past,
Make no mistake, it could be your last
Don't break my heart again, like you did before
Don't break my heart again, I couldn't take anymore

I never hide the feeling inside,
And though I'm standing my back to the wall,
I know that even in a summer love
A little bit of rain must fall
But, every road I take I know

Where it's gonna lead me to,
Because I've traveled every highway
And they all keep coming back to you
Time and again I sing your song,
But, I've been runnin' on empty far too long

I've had enough holdin' on to the past,
Make no mistake, it could be your last
Don't break my heart again, like you did before
Don't break my heart again, I couldn't take anymore
Don't break my heart
Don't break my heart again, like you did before
Don't break my heart again, I couldn't take anymore

Kredit

Album: Come an' Get It
Artis: Whitesnake
Dirilis: 1981
Pencipta Lagu: David Coverdale

Fakta di Baliknya

