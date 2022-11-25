Lirik Lagu Slow an' Easy - Whitesnake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Slow an' Easy - Whitesnake
You keep on pushing, babe
Like I've never known before
You know want it crazy, child
I just want to see you on the floor
I want a superstitious woman
She got a superstitious mind
I can't see you, baby
I can't see you anymore, no more
You keep on loving me
Like I've never known before
I want a superstitious woman
With a superstitious
A superstitious mind
And I don't mind, baby
Oh, look out
My heart is beating faster, babe
It's beating like a big bass drum
You know you got me speeding, child
Faster than a bullet from a gun
You're a superstitious woman
And I got a superstitious mind
Oh, and I don't care
So take me down slow an' easy
Make love to me slow an' easy
I know that hard luck and trouble
Is coming my way
So rock me 'til I'm burned to the bone
Rock me 'til I'm burned to the bone
Oh, I don't care about
Oh, I don't care about love no more
The way you keep abusing me
Oh no, my love
I can't take no more
I want a woman
She got a superstitious mind
So take me down slow an' easy
Make love to me slow an' easy
I know that hard luck and trouble
Is coming my way
So rock me 'til I'm burned to the bone
Rock me 'til I'm burned to the bone
Rock me 'til I'm burned
So take me down slow an' easy
Make love to me slow an' easy
Take me down slow an' easy
Rock me 'til I'm burned to the bone
And take me down slow an' easy
Make love to me slow an' easy
I know that hard luck and trouble
Is coming my way
Artikel Pilihan