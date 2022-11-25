Lirik Lagu Slow an' Easy - Whitesnake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Slow an' Easy - Whitesnake

You keep on pushing, babe

Like I've never known before

You know want it crazy, child

I just want to see you on the floor

I want a superstitious woman

She got a superstitious mind

I can't see you, baby

I can't see you anymore, no more

You keep on loving me

Like I've never known before

I want a superstitious woman

With a superstitious

A superstitious mind

And I don't mind, baby

Oh, look out

My heart is beating faster, babe

It's beating like a big bass drum

You know you got me speeding, child

Faster than a bullet from a gun

You're a superstitious woman

And I got a superstitious mind

Oh, and I don't care

So take me down slow an' easy

Make love to me slow an' easy

I know that hard luck and trouble

Is coming my way

So rock me 'til I'm burned to the bone

Rock me 'til I'm burned to the bone

Oh, I don't care about

Oh, I don't care about love no more

The way you keep abusing me

Oh no, my love

I can't take no more

I want a woman

She got a superstitious mind

So take me down slow an' easy

Make love to me slow an' easy

I know that hard luck and trouble

Is coming my way

So rock me 'til I'm burned to the bone

Rock me 'til I'm burned to the bone

Rock me 'til I'm burned

So take me down slow an' easy

Make love to me slow an' easy

Take me down slow an' easy

Rock me 'til I'm burned to the bone

And take me down slow an' easy

Make love to me slow an' easy

I know that hard luck and trouble

Is coming my way