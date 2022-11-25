Lirik Lagu Three Marlenas - The Wallflowers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Three Marlenas - The Wallflowers
Alone tonight in somebody's bed
She gone and dyed her hair red
She only went and did what she did
'Cause he would drive her home then
There's lipstick on her new dress
She hadn't even paid yet
But it doesn't matter where the money went
It wasn't how she paid 'er rent
One, two, three Marlenas
There's got to be someone we can trust
Out here among us
Now lookin' out across the city lights
She thought they'd be a good pair
Now he could make a living selling cars
Maybe she could work there
She's gonna pick a star in the night
And pray to make it all right
She tried so hard not to pick a kite
She always prayed to heaven lights
One, two, three Marlenas
There's got to be someone we can trust
Out here among us
One, two, three Marlenas
It's see no, speak no, hear no evil about us
The three Marlenas
Man, I think I'm gonna buy myself a Rolls
Maybe a Chevrolet
One where I can pull that top down
Just let my radio play
Now I'm headin' out on that highway
I'm goin' right out of state
Now I ain't lookin' back until I'm gone
Right through heaven's gates
One, two, three Marlenas
There's got to be someone we can trust
Out here among us
One, two, three Marlenas
Ya see no, speak no, hear no evil among us
The three Marlenas
Three Marlenas
Three Marlenas
Kredit
Album: Bringing Down the Horse
Artis: The Wallflowers
Dirilis: 1996
Penulis Lagu: Jakob Dylan
