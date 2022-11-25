Lirik Lagu Three Marlenas - The Wallflowers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Three Marlenas - The Wallflowers

Alone tonight in somebody's bed

She gone and dyed her hair red

She only went and did what she did

'Cause he would drive her home then

There's lipstick on her new dress

She hadn't even paid yet

But it doesn't matter where the money went

It wasn't how she paid 'er rent

One, two, three Marlenas

There's got to be someone we can trust

Out here among us

Now lookin' out across the city lights

She thought they'd be a good pair

Now he could make a living selling cars

Maybe she could work there

She's gonna pick a star in the night

And pray to make it all right

She tried so hard not to pick a kite

She always prayed to heaven lights

One, two, three Marlenas

There's got to be someone we can trust

Out here among us

One, two, three Marlenas

It's see no, speak no, hear no evil about us

The three Marlenas

Man, I think I'm gonna buy myself a Rolls

Maybe a Chevrolet

One where I can pull that top down

Just let my radio play

Now I'm headin' out on that highway

I'm goin' right out of state

Now I ain't lookin' back until I'm gone

Right through heaven's gates

One, two, three Marlenas

There's got to be someone we can trust

Out here among us

One, two, three Marlenas

Ya see no, speak no, hear no evil among us

The three Marlenas

Three Marlenas

Three Marlenas

Kredit

Album: Bringing Down the Horse

Artis: The Wallflowers

Dirilis: 1996

Penulis Lagu: Jakob Dylan