Lirik Lagu The Difference - The Wallflowers dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Difference - The Wallflowers
One, two boys by the river
Down by the water
Telling riddles in the dark
Fireflies under the moonlight
Carving the insides of a tree with a knife
Did you ever hear the one about the boy's big sister?
His best friend come along
He tried to kiss her
The only difference
That I see
Is you are exactly the same
As you used to be
One boy lives in a tower
With bow and arrow and the artificial heart
With his girl, a maid of dishonor
He loaded the cannon with a jealous appetite
They say that children now
They come in all ages
Maybe sometimes old men die
With little boy faces
The only difference that I see
Is you are exactly the same
As you used to be
The only difference
That I see
Is you are exactly the same
As you used to be
You always said that you needed some
But you always had more
More than anyone
The only difference
That I see
Is you are exactly the same
As you used to be
The only difference
That I see
Is you are exactly the same
As you used to be
Kredit
Album: Bringing Down the Horse
Artis: The Wallflowers
Dirilis: 1996
Penulis Lagu: Jakob Dylan
Fakta di Baliknya
Artikel Pilihan