Lirik Lagu The Difference - The Wallflowers dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Difference - The Wallflowers

One, two boys by the river

Down by the water

Telling riddles in the dark

Fireflies under the moonlight

Carving the insides of a tree with a knife

Did you ever hear the one about the boy's big sister?

His best friend come along

He tried to kiss her

The only difference

That I see

Is you are exactly the same

As you used to be

One boy lives in a tower

With bow and arrow and the artificial heart

With his girl, a maid of dishonor

He loaded the cannon with a jealous appetite

They say that children now

They come in all ages

Maybe sometimes old men die

With little boy faces

The only difference that I see

Is you are exactly the same

As you used to be

The only difference

That I see

Is you are exactly the same

As you used to be

You always said that you needed some

But you always had more

More than anyone

The only difference

That I see

Is you are exactly the same

As you used to be

The only difference

That I see

Is you are exactly the same

As you used to be

Kredit

Album: Bringing Down the Horse

Artis: The Wallflowers

Dirilis: 1996

Penulis Lagu: Jakob Dylan

