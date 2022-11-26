Lirik Lagu This Is What Makes Us Girls – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

This Is What Makes Us Girls – Lana Del Rey

Remember how we used to party up all night?

Sneakin' out and lookin' for a taste of real life

Drinkin' in the small town firelight

(Pabst Blue Ribbon on ice)

Sweet sixteen, and we had arrived

Walkin' down the streets as they whistle, "Hi, hi!"

Stealin' police cars with the senior guys

Teachers said we'd never make it out alive

There she was, my new best friend

High heels in her hand, swayin' in the wind

While she starts to cry

Mascara running down her little Bambi eyes

"Lana, how I hate those guys"

This is what makes us girls

We all look for heaven and we put our love first

Somethin' that we'd die for, it's our curse

Don't cry about it, don't cry about it

This is what makes us girls

We all stick together 'cause we put our love first

Don't cry about him, don't cry about him

It's all gonna happen

And that's where the beginnin' of the end begun

Everybody knew that we had too much fun

We were skippin' school and drinkin' on the job

With the boss

Sweet sixteen, and we had arrived

Baby's table dancin' at the local dive

Cheerin' our names in the pink spotlight

Drinkin' cherry schnapps in the velvet night

Yo, we used to go break into the hotel

Glimmerin', we'd swim

Runnin' from the cops in our black bikini tops

Screamin', "Get us while we're hot, get us while we're hot"

(C'mon, take a shot)

This is what makes us girls

We all look for heaven and we put our love first

Somethin' that we'd die for, it's our curse

Don't cry about it, don't cry about it

This is what makes us girls

We all stick together 'cause we put our love first

Don't cry about him, don't cry about him

It's all gonna happen