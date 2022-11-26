Lirik Lagu This Is What Makes Us Girls – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

This Is What Makes Us Girls – Lana Del Rey
Remember how we used to party up all night?
Sneakin' out and lookin' for a taste of real life
Drinkin' in the small town firelight
(Pabst Blue Ribbon on ice)
Sweet sixteen, and we had arrived
Walkin' down the streets as they whistle, "Hi, hi!"
Stealin' police cars with the senior guys
Teachers said we'd never make it out alive
There she was, my new best friend
High heels in her hand, swayin' in the wind
While she starts to cry
Mascara running down her little Bambi eyes
"Lana, how I hate those guys"
This is what makes us girls
We all look for heaven and we put our love first
Somethin' that we'd die for, it's our curse
Don't cry about it, don't cry about it
This is what makes us girls
We all stick together 'cause we put our love first
Don't cry about him, don't cry about him
It's all gonna happen
And that's where the beginnin' of the end begun
Everybody knew that we had too much fun
We were skippin' school and drinkin' on the job
With the boss
Sweet sixteen, and we had arrived
Baby's table dancin' at the local dive
Cheerin' our names in the pink spotlight
Drinkin' cherry schnapps in the velvet night
Yo, we used to go break into the hotel
Glimmerin', we'd swim
Runnin' from the cops in our black bikini tops
Screamin', "Get us while we're hot, get us while we're hot"
(C'mon, take a shot)
This is what makes us girls
We all look for heaven and we put our love first
Somethin' that we'd die for, it's our curse
Don't cry about it, don't cry about it
This is what makes us girls
We all stick together 'cause we put our love first
Don't cry about him, don't cry about him
It's all gonna happen
