Lirik Lagu Lil Freak – Usher Ft. Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lil Freak – Usher Ft. Nicki Minaj
Ay, girl, yeah, you the business
So what the business?
Don't be shy, I'm just talking to you, girl
Aye, ma, yo, where your man at?
I know you got that
'Cause you too fine to be single out here, girl
He at home but he done fucked up
I swooped his girl up
And what I'm about do to you, he'll feel I did him wrong
'Cause I'm about to have a menage with his lady
And some freaks at the bar who like fucking with a star
I told her...
If you're coming with me, really coming with me
You go get some girls and bring them to me
If you're coming with me, really coming with me
You let her put her hands in your pants, be my little freak
Be my little freak, be my little freak
You let her put her hands in your pants, be my little freak
If you're coming with me, really coming with me
You let her put her hands in your pants, be my little freak
Hey, girl, I see you like that
You getting excited
And you rocking like a pro with it, girl
By the way, you got right on that
With the chick you wanted
And now you in the corner, kissing on a girl
I'm about to have a menage with these here ladies
Look at those freaks at the bar, yeah, they looking for a star
If you're coming with me, really coming with me
You go get some girls and bring them to me
If you're coming with me, really coming with me
You let her put her hands in your pants, be my little freak
Be my little freak, be my little freak
You let her put her hands in your pants, be my little freak
If you're coming with me, really coming with me
You let her put her hands in your pants, be my little freak
Excuse me, little mama, but you could say I'm on duty
I'm lookin' for a cutie, a real big ol' ghetto booty
I really like your kitty cat, and if you let me touch her
I know you're not a bluffer, I'll take you to go see Usher
I keep a couple h---, like Santa, I keep a vixen
Got that Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Dixon, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen
I'm hotter than a hundred degrees
A lot of bread, no sesame seeds
If I'm in your city, I'm signin' them tig-ole-bitties
I'm plottin' on how I can take Cassie away from Diddy
The girls want a Minaj, yeah, they wetter than a rainman
Usher, buzz me in, everybody loves Raymond
If you're coming with me, really coming with me
You go get some girls and bring them to me
If you're coming with me, really coming with me
You let her put her hands in your pants, be my little freak
Be my little freak, be my little freak
You let her put her hands in your pants, be my little freak
If you're coming with me, really coming with me
You let her put her hands in your pants, be my little freak
Credit
Artis: Usher
