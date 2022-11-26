Lirik Lagu Lil Freak – Usher Ft. Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lil Freak – Usher Ft. Nicki Minaj

Ay, girl, yeah, you the business

So what the business?

Don't be shy, I'm just talking to you, girl

Aye, ma, yo, where your man at?

I know you got that

'Cause you too fine to be single out here, girl

He at home but he done fucked up

I swooped his girl up

And what I'm about do to you, he'll feel I did him wrong

'Cause I'm about to have a menage with his lady

And some freaks at the bar who like fucking with a star

I told her...

If you're coming with me, really coming with me

You go get some girls and bring them to me

If you're coming with me, really coming with me

You let her put her hands in your pants, be my little freak

Be my little freak, be my little freak

You let her put her hands in your pants, be my little freak

If you're coming with me, really coming with me

You let her put her hands in your pants, be my little freak

Hey, girl, I see you like that

You getting excited

And you rocking like a pro with it, girl

By the way, you got right on that

With the chick you wanted

And now you in the corner, kissing on a girl

I'm about to have a menage with these here ladies

Look at those freaks at the bar, yeah, they looking for a star

If you're coming with me, really coming with me

You go get some girls and bring them to me

If you're coming with me, really coming with me

You let her put her hands in your pants, be my little freak

Be my little freak, be my little freak

You let her put her hands in your pants, be my little freak

If you're coming with me, really coming with me

You let her put her hands in your pants, be my little freak

Excuse me, little mama, but you could say I'm on duty

I'm lookin' for a cutie, a real big ol' ghetto booty

I really like your kitty cat, and if you let me touch her

I know you're not a bluffer, I'll take you to go see Usher

I keep a couple h---, like Santa, I keep a vixen

Got that Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Dixon, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen

I'm hotter than a hundred degrees

A lot of bread, no sesame seeds

If I'm in your city, I'm signin' them tig-ole-bitties

I'm plottin' on how I can take Cassie away from Diddy

The girls want a Minaj, yeah, they wetter than a rainman

Usher, buzz me in, everybody loves Raymond

If you're coming with me, really coming with me

You go get some girls and bring them to me

If you're coming with me, really coming with me

You let her put her hands in your pants, be my little freak

Be my little freak, be my little freak

You let her put her hands in your pants, be my little freak

If you're coming with me, really coming with me

You let her put her hands in your pants, be my little freak

Credit

Artis: Usher