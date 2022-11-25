Lirik Lagu Shades of Cool – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Shades of Cool – Lana Del Rey

My baby lives in shades of blue

Blue eyes and jazz and attitude

He lives in California too

He drives a Chevy Malibu

And when he calls, he calls for me and not for you

He lives for love, he loves his drugs, he loves his baby too

But I can't fix him, can't make him better

And I can't do nothing about his strange weather

But you are unfixable

I can't break through your world

'Cause you live in shades of cool

Your heart is unbreakable

My baby lives in shades of cool

Cold heart and hands and aptitude

He lives for love, for women too

I'm one of many, Bonnie's blue

And when he calls, he calls for me and not for you

He prays for love, he prays for peace, and maybe someone new

But I can't help him, can't make him better

And I can't do nothing about his strange weather

'Cause you are unfixable

I can't break through your world

'Cause you live in shades of cool

Your heart is unbreakable

Your hot, hot weather in the summer

High, high, neglectful lover

Hot, hot weather in the summer

High, neglectful lover

You're crumbling, sadly

You're sadly, crumbling

You are unfixable

I can't break through your world

'Cause you live in shades of cool

Your heart is unbreakable