Lirik Lagu Shades of Cool – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

My baby lives in shades of blue
Blue eyes and jazz and attitude
He lives in California too
He drives a Chevy Malibu
And when he calls, he calls for me and not for you
He lives for love, he loves his drugs, he loves his baby too
But I can't fix him, can't make him better
And I can't do nothing about his strange weather
But you are unfixable
I can't break through your world
'Cause you live in shades of cool
Your heart is unbreakable
My baby lives in shades of cool
Cold heart and hands and aptitude
He lives for love, for women too
I'm one of many, Bonnie's blue
And when he calls, he calls for me and not for you
He prays for love, he prays for peace, and maybe someone new
But I can't help him, can't make him better
And I can't do nothing about his strange weather
'Cause you are unfixable
I can't break through your world
'Cause you live in shades of cool
Your heart is unbreakable
Your hot, hot weather in the summer
High, high, neglectful lover
Hot, hot weather in the summer
High, neglectful lover
You're crumbling, sadly
You're sadly, crumbling
You are unfixable
I can't break through your world
'Cause you live in shades of cool
Your heart is unbreakable
