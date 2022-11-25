Lirik Lagu I Don’t Need Her - The Outfield dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Don’t Need Her - The Outfield

You said you see me running

And that is no surprise

Whan I was far from danger

I opened my eyes

Now I look back in anger

For I did nothing wrong

It's just a race for strangers

And this race goes on

I'm so glad that I don't need her

And I'm too tired of trying to please her

But in the end I just can't leave her

Can't leave her tonight

You've got a different story

From anything that I've been told

But you evade the glory

Come in from the cold

Don't wait until tomorrow

Don't push it back another day

Don't try to hide your sorrow

What else can I say

I'm so glad that I don't need her

And I'm too tired of trying to please her

But in the end I just can't leave her

Can't leave her tonight

You said you see me running

But that was no surprise

When I was far from danger

I opened my eyes

I'm so glad that I don't need her

And I'm too tired of trying to please her

But in the end I just can't leave her

Can't leave her tonight

I'm so glad that I don't need her

And I'm too tired of trying to please her

But in the end I just can't leave her

Can't leave her tonight

Credit

Artist: The Outfield

Released: 1985

Album: Play Deep

Genres: Pop

Songwriters: John Spinks