Lirik Lagu Haven – Novo Amor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Haven – Novo Amor
I'll be late, but I could make it all up to you
And I'll count down the days, don't say that you wouldn't too
'Cause I heard the rain, as I felt you coming loose
And I heard my name, and it broke my head in two
I'll celebrate on the day that I get the news
And I'll count down the ways, I'll be wishing that I was you
But I can't correlate the way you move
So I'll stay half awake, and I'll guess that it'll do
Credit
Artis: Novo Amor
Songwriter: Ali John Meredith-lacey
Album: Haven (from "Life Is Strange")
Dirilis: 2021
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Fakta di baliknya
Ali John Meredith-Lacey atau Novo Amor atau lebih dikenal dengan Novo Amor, adalah musisi penyanyi, dan pencipta lagu asal Wales.
Pria yang lahir di Llanidloes, Wales, 11 Agustus 1991 ini mulai dikenal setelah merilis debut EP Woodgate, NY pada Maret 2014.
Beberapa lagunya yang cukup populer antara lain "Carry You", "Anchor", dan "Birthplace".
Artikel Pilihan