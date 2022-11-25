Lirik Lagu Haven – Novo Amor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Haven – Novo Amor

I'll be late, but I could make it all up to you

And I'll count down the days, don't say that you wouldn't too

'Cause I heard the rain, as I felt you coming loose

And I heard my name, and it broke my head in two

I'll celebrate on the day that I get the news

And I'll count down the ways, I'll be wishing that I was you

But I can't correlate the way you move

So I'll stay half awake, and I'll guess that it'll do

Credit

Artis: Novo Amor

Songwriter: Ali John Meredith-lacey

Album: Haven (from "Life Is Strange")

Dirilis: 2021

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Fakta di baliknya

Ali John Meredith-Lacey atau Novo Amor atau lebih dikenal dengan Novo Amor, adalah musisi penyanyi, dan pencipta lagu asal Wales.

Pria yang lahir di Llanidloes, Wales, 11 Agustus 1991 ini mulai dikenal setelah merilis debut EP Woodgate, NY pada Maret 2014.

Beberapa lagunya yang cukup populer antara lain "Carry You", "Anchor", dan "Birthplace".