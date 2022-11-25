Lirik Lagu My Hero - Harris J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu My Hero – Harris J

You were always unselfish and sacrificed

Everything you risked to change life

Even when there was darkness

You broke the shackles and brought light

You called everyone to believe in Allah

O Muhammad! You are my

You are my hero, you are my hero

You are my hero, always my hero

It's the way that you smiled with serenity

And how you forgave all your enemies

I will always hold your love

And all your teachings in my heart

You called everyone to believe in Allah

O Muhammad! You are my

You are my hero, you are my hero

You are my hero, always my hero

You are my hero and I'll keep you safe in my heart

You are my hero till the end and from the very start

You are my hero and you'll always be the best part

Of every single day, I will follow you

You are my hero and I'll keep you safe in my heart

You are my hero till the end and from the very start

You are my hero and you'll always be the best part

Of every single day, I will follow you

You are my hero, you are my hero

You are my hero, always my hero

Credit

Artis: Harris J

Album: Salam

Dirilis: 2015

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop, Indian Pop, Afrobeats, Indonesian Pop

Fakta di baliknya

Harris J yang lahir pada 2 Mei 1997 merupakan aktor dan penyanyi berkebangsaan Inggris. Ia merupakan lulusan BRIT School of Performing Arts London.