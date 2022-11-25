Lirik Lagu My Hero - Harris J dan Fakta di Baliknya

You were always unselfish and sacrificed
Everything you risked to change life
Even when there was darkness
You broke the shackles and brought light
You called everyone to believe in Allah
O Muhammad! You are my
You are my hero, you are my hero
You are my hero, always my hero
It's the way that you smiled with serenity
And how you forgave all your enemies
I will always hold your love
And all your teachings in my heart
You called everyone to believe in Allah
O Muhammad! You are my
You are my hero, you are my hero
You are my hero, always my hero
You are my hero and I'll keep you safe in my heart
You are my hero till the end and from the very start
You are my hero and you'll always be the best part
Of every single day, I will follow you
You are my hero and I'll keep you safe in my heart
You are my hero till the end and from the very start
You are my hero and you'll always be the best part
Of every single day, I will follow you
You are my hero, you are my hero
You are my hero, always my hero
Credit
Artis: Harris J
Album: Salam
Dirilis: 2015
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop, Indian Pop, Afrobeats, Indonesian Pop
Fakta di baliknya
Harris J yang lahir pada 2 Mei 1997 merupakan aktor dan penyanyi berkebangsaan Inggris. Ia merupakan lulusan BRIT School of Performing Arts London.
