Lirik Lagu Daisies – Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Daisies – Katy Perry

Told them your dreams, and they all started laughing

I guess you're out of your mind 'til it actually happens

I'm the small town

One in seven billion

Why can't it be me?

They told me I was out there, tried to knock me down

Took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I could build a house

They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let 'em change me

'Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies

They said I'm going nowhere, tried to count me out

Took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I could build a house

They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let 'em change me

'Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies

'Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies

Hey, hey

Oh, cover me in daisies

Hey, hey

When did we all stop believing in magic?

Why did we put all our hopes in a box in the attic?

I'm the long shot

I'm the Hail Mary

Why can't it be me?

They told me I was out there, tried to knock me down

Took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I could build a house

They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let 'em change me

'Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies

They said I'm going nowhere, tried to count me out (count me out)

Took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I could build a house

They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let 'em change me

'Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies

'Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies