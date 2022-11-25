Lirik Lagu Love Sweet Love - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love (Sweet Love) - Little Mix
Oh
I've been waiting patiently like all my life, yeah
Nobody ever seems to get it right
It's like I'm the only one who knows just what I like
What can I say? I just can't help it
Tonight I'm feelin' selfish (oh)
What I do shouldn't phase you, no
It's just human nature, yeah
Do I invalidate you?
I don't need your love to love me (oh)
Need my own celebration, yeah
So close, stimulation, yeah
Kiss my imagination
I don't need your love to love me
I've been spendin' time on everybody else
It's time I did it for me
Love, sweet love, oh, baby
Never kept my magic all to myself
So now I'm gon' give it to me
When it's said and done
I'm gonna show me some
Love, sweet love
I'm gon' give it to me, give me some of that
Love, sweet love
Yeah, I'm gonna give it to me, give me some of that
Love, sweet love
Yeah, I'm gon' give it to me, give me some of that
Love, sweet love (yeah)
I'm gonna show me some (ah)
And I be thinking I should spend a little more time on me (uh-huh, uh-huh)
I like him, but he ain't nothin' but a guy to me, oh no (guy to me)
So me and my tips gonna get me all I need
What can I say? I just can't help it
Tonight I'm feelin' selfish
What I do shouldn't phase you, no
It's just human nature, yeah (yeah)
Do I invalidate you?
I don't need your love to love me (oh)
Need my own celebration, yeah
So low, stimulation, yeah
Use my imagination
I don't need your love to love me (love, ooh, yeah)
I've been spendin' time on everybody else
It's time I did it for me (me)
Oh, baby (baby)
Never kept my magic all to myself (all to myself)
So now I'm gon' give it to me (give it to me)
When it's said and done (give it to me)
I'm gonna show me some
