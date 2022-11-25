Lirik Lagu Love Sweet Love - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love (Sweet Love) - Little Mix

Oh

I've been waiting patiently like all my life, yeah

Nobody ever seems to get it right

It's like I'm the only one who knows just what I like

What can I say? I just can't help it

Tonight I'm feelin' selfish (oh)

What I do shouldn't phase you, no

It's just human nature, yeah

Do I invalidate you?

I don't need your love to love me (oh)

Need my own celebration, yeah

So close, stimulation, yeah

Kiss my imagination

I don't need your love to love me

I've been spendin' time on everybody else

It's time I did it for me

Love, sweet love, oh, baby

Never kept my magic all to myself

So now I'm gon' give it to me

When it's said and done

I'm gonna show me some

Love, sweet love

I'm gon' give it to me, give me some of that

Love, sweet love

Yeah, I'm gonna give it to me, give me some of that

Love, sweet love

Yeah, I'm gon' give it to me, give me some of that

Love, sweet love (yeah)

I'm gonna show me some (ah)

And I be thinking I should spend a little more time on me (uh-huh, uh-huh)

I like him, but he ain't nothin' but a guy to me, oh no (guy to me)

So me and my tips gonna get me all I need

What can I say? I just can't help it

Tonight I'm feelin' selfish

What I do shouldn't phase you, no

It's just human nature, yeah (yeah)

Do I invalidate you?

I don't need your love to love me (oh)

Need my own celebration, yeah

So low, stimulation, yeah

Use my imagination

I don't need your love to love me (love, ooh, yeah)

I've been spendin' time on everybody else

It's time I did it for me (me)

Oh, baby (baby)

Never kept my magic all to myself (all to myself)

So now I'm gon' give it to me (give it to me)

When it's said and done (give it to me)

I'm gonna show me some