Lirik Lagu Queen of the Night – Kelly Clarkson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Queen of the Night – Kelly Clarkson
I've got the stuff that you want
I've got the thing that you need
I've got more than enough
To make you drop to your knees
'Cause I'm the queen of the night
The queen of the night
Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah
Don't make no difference if I'm wrong or I'm right
I've got the feeling and I'm willing tonight
But, I ain't nobody's angel
What can I say? Well, I'm just that way
I've got the stuff that you want (stuff that you want)
I've got the thing that you need (thing that you need)
I've got more than enough
To make you drop to your knees
'Cause I'm the queen of the night (queen of the night)
The queen of the night (queen of the night)
Oh yeah, oh yeah, just say it, say it again
'Cause I'm the queen of the night (queen of the night)
Queen of the night (queen of the night)
Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah yeah
You've got a problem with the way that I am
They say I'm trouble and I don't give a damn
But when I'm bad, I know I'm better
I just wanna get loose, and turn it up for you, oh
I've got the stuff that you want (stuff that you want)
I've got the thing that you need (thing that you need)
I've got more than enough (more than enough)
To make you drop to your knees (ooh)
'Cause I'm the queen of the night (queen of the night)
The queen of the night (queen of the night)
Oh yeah, oh yeah, just say it, say it again
'Cause I'm the queen of the night (the queen of the night)
The queen of the night
Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah
I've got the stuff that you want (stuff that you want)
I've got the thing that you need (thing that you need)
I've got more than enough (more than enough)
To make you drop to your knees (to make you drop)
'Cause I'm the queen of the night (queen of the night)
The queen of the night (queen of the night)
Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah
