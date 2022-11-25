Lirik Lagu Queen of the Night – Kelly Clarkson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 25 November 2022, 03:03 WIB
Kelly Clarkson.
Kelly Clarkson. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/Kelly Clarkson

Queen of the NightKelly Clarkson

I've got the stuff that you want
I've got the thing that you need
I've got more than enough
To make you drop to your knees
'Cause I'm the queen of the night
The queen of the night
Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah

Don't make no difference if I'm wrong or I'm right
I've got the feeling and I'm willing tonight
But, I ain't nobody's angel
What can I say? Well, I'm just that way

I've got the stuff that you want (stuff that you want)
I've got the thing that you need (thing that you need)
I've got more than enough
To make you drop to your knees
'Cause I'm the queen of the night (queen of the night)
The queen of the night (queen of the night)
Oh yeah, oh yeah, just say it, say it again

'Cause I'm the queen of the night (queen of the night)
Queen of the night (queen of the night)
Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah yeah

You've got a problem with the way that I am
They say I'm trouble and I don't give a damn
But when I'm bad, I know I'm better
I just wanna get loose, and turn it up for you, oh

I've got the stuff that you want (stuff that you want)
I've got the thing that you need (thing that you need)
I've got more than enough (more than enough)
To make you drop to your knees (ooh)
'Cause I'm the queen of the night (queen of the night)
The queen of the night (queen of the night)
Oh yeah, oh yeah, just say it, say it again

'Cause I'm the queen of the night (the queen of the night)
The queen of the night
Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah

I've got the stuff that you want (stuff that you want)
I've got the thing that you need (thing that you need)
I've got more than enough (more than enough)
To make you drop to your knees (to make you drop)
'Cause I'm the queen of the night (queen of the night)
The queen of the night (queen of the night)
Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

24 November 2022, 08:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 November 2022, 02:59 WIB
Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 November 2022, 00:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Khayalan Tingkat Tinggi – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Khayalan Tingkat Tinggi – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

22 November 2022, 22:00 WIB
Profil Yok Koeswoyo, Personel Koes Plus Legendaris

Profil Yok Koeswoyo, Personel Koes Plus Legendaris

21 November 2022, 12:19 WIB
Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

20 November 2022, 08:44 WIB
NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

20 November 2022, 07:28 WIB
Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

20 November 2022, 01:54 WIB
Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 11:20 WIB
Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

19 November 2022, 08:57 WIB

Terpopuler

1

20 Link Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022, yang Cocok Dijadikan Status Media Sosial
2

Ada Monster di Balik Baterai, Kendaraan Listrik Ramah Lingkungan Hanyalah Fatamorgana
3

Contoh Teks Pidato Singkat Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Cocok Dibawakan Saat Upacara HGN 25 November 2022
4

Apa yang Terjadi Jika Gempa Sesar Lembang Menghantam Bandung Raya?
5

Prediksi Swiss vs Kamerun di Piala Dunia 2022: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain hingga Prakiraan Skor
6

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Link Live Streaming Maroko vs Kroasia, Piala Dunia 2022 Grup F di SCTV
7

Netizen Kecewa Berat Lihat Rudiger dan Gundogan Dukung LGBT Lewat Aksi Tutup Mulut
8

Kumpulan Puisi Singkat untuk Hari Guru Nasional 2022
9

Link Live Streaming Denmark vs Tunisia di Piala Dunia 2022, Siaran Langsung SCTV
10

Prediksi Maroko vs Kroasia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain, dan Skor Akhir

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Jumat 25 November 2022, Ada Menjemput Berkah, Bite Choicar, American Music Awards 2022

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Jumat 25 November 2022, Ada Menjemput Berkah, Bite Choicar, American Music Awards 2022

25 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Utara Times

5 Shio Paling Hoki di Tahun Kelinci Air 2023, Coba Cek Apakah Ada Shiomu?

5 Shio Paling Hoki di Tahun Kelinci Air 2023, Coba Cek Apakah Ada Shiomu?

25 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Jumat 25 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Jumat 25 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

25 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 19 Januari 2006 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 19 Januari 2006 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

25 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Sumenep News

FAKTA Hubungan Jackguuull dan Salzabillah, Netizen Dibuat Baper Klepek Klepek

FAKTA Hubungan Jackguuull dan Salzabillah, Netizen Dibuat Baper Klepek Klepek

25 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Jumat 25 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Jumat 25 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

25 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Berita Bantul

Puisi berjudul Hanya Hati karya Buya Hamka, mempunyai arti yang sangat dalam

Puisi berjudul Hanya Hati karya Buya Hamka, mempunyai arti yang sangat dalam

25 November 2022, 02:56 WIB

Karawang Post

Pesta Gol! La Roja Benamkan Keylor Navas Cs dengan Skor 7 - 0

Pesta Gol! La Roja Benamkan Keylor Navas Cs dengan Skor 7 - 0

25 November 2022, 02:52 WIB

Desk Jabar

GEMPA TERKINI Dini Hari di Cianjur Goyangan Sangat Kencang 2 Kali Terjadi, Seisi RS Sayang Heboh Berlarian

GEMPA TERKINI Dini Hari di Cianjur Goyangan Sangat Kencang 2 Kali Terjadi, Seisi RS Sayang Heboh Berlarian

25 November 2022, 02:44 WIB

Isu Bogor

Live Skor Sementara Babak Pertama Brasil vs Serbia 0-0, Neymar Cs Terus Menekan

Live Skor Sementara Babak Pertama Brasil vs Serbia 0-0, Neymar Cs Terus Menekan

25 November 2022, 02:34 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 15 Februari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 15 Februari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

25 November 2022, 02:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Kepedihanku dari Thomas Arya lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Kepedihanku dari Thomas Arya lengkap dengan Liriknya

25 November 2022, 02:30 WIB

Karawang Post

Revenge of Others Episode 6: Chan Mi Mencurigai Soo Heon

Revenge of Others Episode 6: Chan Mi Mencurigai Soo Heon

25 November 2022, 02:29 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi Skor Polandia vs Arab Saudi, Head to Head, Berita Tim dan Lainnya Piala Dunia Qatar 2022

Prediksi Skor Polandia vs Arab Saudi, Head to Head, Berita Tim dan Lainnya Piala Dunia Qatar 2022

25 November 2022, 02:26 WIB

Karawang Post

Debut Tiffany Young Girls' Generation dalam K-drama Reborn Rich JTBC

Debut Tiffany Young Girls' Generation dalam K-drama Reborn Rich JTBC

25 November 2022, 02:22 WIB

Isu Bogor

Info Gempa Terkini Cianjur Terasa hingga Bogor dan Sukabumi, Ini Kata BMKG

Info Gempa Terkini Cianjur Terasa hingga Bogor dan Sukabumi, Ini Kata BMKG

25 November 2022, 02:19 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi Tunisia vs Australia, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 26 November 2022

Prediksi Tunisia vs Australia, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 26 November 2022

25 November 2022, 02:19 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

CEK LIVE SCORE Sementara dan Akhir Brasil vs Serbia Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, Anda Bisa Tahu Selengkapnya Disini

CEK LIVE SCORE Sementara dan Akhir Brasil vs Serbia Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, Anda Bisa Tahu Selengkapnya Disini

25 November 2022, 02:05 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Guruku Tersayang Memperingati Hari Guru Nasional 25 November 2022, Pagiku Cerahku

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Guruku Tersayang Memperingati Hari Guru Nasional 25 November 2022, Pagiku Cerahku

25 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Jumat, 25 November 2022, Siang Bulukumba Dan 9 Daerah Lainnya Hujan Intensitas Sedang

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Jumat, 25 November 2022, Siang Bulukumba Dan 9 Daerah Lainnya Hujan Intensitas Sedang

25 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Utara Times

Segera Download Soal Tes PPK Pemilu 2024 Pdf Lengkap dengan Contoh Kasus I dan II

Segera Download Soal Tes PPK Pemilu 2024 Pdf Lengkap dengan Contoh Kasus I dan II

25 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Sumenep News

Link Nonton Film Avatar 2 The Way Of Water sub Indo Trailer, Kapan Tayang di Bioskop?

Link Nonton Film Avatar 2 The Way Of Water sub Indo Trailer, Kapan Tayang di Bioskop?

25 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

CEK Selengkapnya di Sini Live Score Brasil vs Serbia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, Skor Sudah Berapa Kosong?

CEK Selengkapnya di Sini Live Score Brasil vs Serbia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, Skor Sudah Berapa Kosong?

25 November 2022, 01:55 WIB

Serang News

Sedang Berlangsung Live SCTV, Ini Link Streaming Brasil vs Serbia di Piala Dunia 2022 via TV Online

Sedang Berlangsung Live SCTV, Ini Link Streaming Brasil vs Serbia di Piala Dunia 2022 via TV Online

25 November 2022, 01:54 WIB

Arah Kata

Kenalan dengan Semua Game yang Masuk Nominasi Indonesia Game Awards

Kenalan dengan Semua Game yang Masuk Nominasi Indonesia Game Awards

25 November 2022, 01:51 WIB
x