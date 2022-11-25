Lirik Lagu Hate Myself – NF dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Hate Myself – NF

I don't see you like I should

You look so misunderstood

And I wish I could help

But it's hard when I hate myself

Pray to God with my arms open

If this is it then I feel hopeless

And I wish I could help

But it's hard when I hate myself

Late nights are the worst for me

They bring out the worst in me

Mind running, got me feeling like it hurts to think

If this is all that I wanted, I don't want it

Gotta be more for me

More than core beliefs, and every morning I wake up

And feel like I am not worth it 'cause I'm at war with peace

I go to Hell, welcome to the corpse of me

Look at the body like you ain't nothin' but poor and weak

It's kinda weird, lately I've been feeling like the only way

For me to get away is if I poured a drink

That's more deceit, more defeat

Is this really what I'm born to be?

That's what you get for thinking you're unique

So poor but I'm so wealthy

Need help but you can't help me

What else can the world sell me? Tell me

Lies, I still buy 'em like they're goin' out of stock

But it's not healthy

I don't see you like I should

You look so misunderstood

And I wish I could help

But it's hard when I hate myself

Pray to God with my arms open

If this is it then I feel hopeless

And I wish I could help

But it's hard when I hate myself

Yeah, late nights get the best of me

They know how to get to me

Suicide thoughts come and go like a guest to me

But I don't wanna die, I just wanna get relief

So don't talk to me like you think I'm so successful

What is success when hope has left you?

I am not a spokesman, I'm a broken record

Whose sick of doin' interviews 'cause I hate myself, ah

Come across like it's so easy

But I feel like you don't need me

When I feel like you don't need me

Then I feel like you don't see me

And my life has no meaning, dreaming

Hands out, tryna ask for love

But when I get it I just pass it up

Throw it away and think about it later

Diggin' through the trash for drugs

I wish I could give you what you needed

But I can't I'm scared because

I don't see you like I should

You look so misunderstood

And I wish I could help

But it's hard when I hate myself

Pray to God with my arms open

If this is it then I feel hopeless

And I wish I could help

But it's hard when I hate myself

I walk through the ashes of my passions

Reminiscin' with the baggage in my casket

Get lost in the questions I can't answer

Can't stand who I am but it don't matter

We scream to be free but I stay captured

Knee deep in defeat of my own actions

Feel weak but the peace that I keep lacking

Keeps speaking to me but I can't have it

But I can't have it

Keeps speaking to me but I can't have it

But I can't have it

Keeps speaking to me but I can't have it

I don't see you like I should

You look so misunderstood

And I wish I could help

But it's hard when I hate myself

Pray to God with my arms open

If this is it then I feel hopeless

And I wish I could help

But it's hard when I hate myself

Hate myself

But it's hard when I hate myself

Hate myself

But it's hard when I hate myself