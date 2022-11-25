Lirik Lagu Coachella - Woodstock in My Mind – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Coachella - Woodstock in My Mind – Lana Del Rey

I was at Coachella, leanin' on your shoulder

Watchin' your husband swing in time

I guess I was in it, 'cause, baby, for a minute

It was Woodstock in my mind

In the next mornin', they put out the warnin'

Tensions were rising over country lines

I turned off the music, tried to sit and use it

All of the love that I saw that night

'Cause what about all these children?

And what about all their parents?

And what about about all their crowns they wear

In hair so long like mine?

And what about all their wishes wrapped up like garland roses

Around their little heads?

I said a prayer for a third time

I'd trade it all for a stairway to heaven

(A stairway, stairway to heaven)

I'd take my time for the climb up to the top of it

(A stairway)

I'd trade the fame and the fortune and the legend

(A stairway)

I'd give it all away if you give me just one day

To ask Him one question

I'd give it all away if you give me just one day

To ask Him one question

I was at Coachella, leanin' on your shoulder

Watchin' your husband swing and shine

I'd say he was hella cool to win them over

Critics can be so mean sometimes

He was on his knees and I thought he was breakin' 'em down

With his words and his voice divine

Doesn't take a genius to know what you've got goin', and to

Not wanna lose it 'cause they lost their minds

What about all these children and all their children's children?

And why am I even wonderin' that today?

Maybe my contribution could be as small as hopin'

That words could turn to birds

And birds would send my thoughts your way