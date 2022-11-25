Lirik Lagu Sea of Dreams - Oberhofer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sea of Dreams - Oberhofer

I'll take your word

Like a good friend should

If the earth should dry

May your dreams never die

Clouds are sacred nothing

The skies and all man, waiting

You'll find me

In a sea of dreams

Where no one cares about my words

I hear her voice

She laughs now

She loves me now and always did

I'll take your word

Like a best friend should

If your heart should dry

May your eyes still cry

You'll find me

In a sea of dreams

Where no one cares about my words

I hear her voice

She laughs now

She loves me now and always did

Credit

Artist: Oberhofer

Year: 2015

Album: Chronovision

Genre: Rock

Songswriter: Brad Oberhofer

