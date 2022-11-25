Lirik Lagu Sea of Dreams - Oberhofer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sea of Dreams - Oberhofer
I'll take your word
Like a good friend should
If the earth should dry
May your dreams never die
Clouds are sacred nothing
The skies and all man, waiting
You'll find me
In a sea of dreams
Where no one cares about my words
I hear her voice
She laughs now
She loves me now and always did
I'll take your word
Like a best friend should
If your heart should dry
May your eyes still cry
You'll find me
In a sea of dreams
Where no one cares about my words
I hear her voice
She laughs now
She loves me now and always did
Credit
Artist: Oberhofer
Year: 2015
Album: Chronovision
Genre: Rock
Songswriter: Brad Oberhofer
