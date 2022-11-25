Lirik Lagu Josslyn - Olivia O'Brien dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Josslyn - Olivia O'Brien
[Verse 1]
I know we never said where we drew the line
But I was in your bed almost every night
I thought we made it clear how we felt, read the signs
But now there's nothing left 'cause you did nothing right
[Pre-Chorus]
You had to go and ruin it
So you could get a quick f***
I'm sure you had fun doing it
And I won't make a big fuss
[Chorus]
But know we're off and we'll never be on again
I hope that it was worth it f***ing Josslyn
Don't wanna fight, I just never wanna talk again
I hope that it was worth it f***ing Josslyn
I know we weren't together, but we're more than friends
Said you couldn't see me while she gave you head
So please don't ever call again
I hope that it was worth it f***ing Josslyn
Yeah, I hope that it was worth it
[Verse 2]
You didn't wanna be like the boys from before
But look at what you did 'cause you hurt me more
You didn't have to lie like the truth is a chore
I guess I can't be mad 'cause I was never yours
