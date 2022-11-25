Lirik Lagu Josslyn - Olivia O'Brien dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Josslyn - Olivia O'Brien

[Verse 1]

I know we never said where we drew the line

But I was in your bed almost every night

I thought we made it clear how we felt, read the signs

But now there's nothing left 'cause you did nothing right

[Pre-Chorus]

You had to go and ruin it

So you could get a quick f***

I'm sure you had fun doing it

And I won't make a big fuss

[Chorus]

But know we're off and we'll never be on again

I hope that it was worth it f***ing Josslyn

Don't wanna fight, I just never wanna talk again

I hope that it was worth it f***ing Josslyn

I know we weren't together, but we're more than friends

Said you couldn't see me while she gave you head

So please don't ever call again

I hope that it was worth it f***ing Josslyn

Yeah, I hope that it was worth it

[Verse 2]

You didn't wanna be like the boys from before

But look at what you did 'cause you hurt me more

You didn't have to lie like the truth is a chore

I guess I can't be mad 'cause I was never yours