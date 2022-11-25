Lirik Lagu She Ain’t You - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu She Ain’t You - Chris Brown

You make it hard for me to see somebody else

I'm calling her your name

Yeah it's messed up, 'cause I'm thinkin' 'bout you

It's your fault, babe

I never wanted us to break up

No, not this way

But you don't understand it, girl

When she touches me, I'm wishing that they were your hands

And when I'm with her, it's only 'bout the s**

With you I had a bad romance

And if I could, just trade her in, I would

'Cause nobody can pass ya, no, yeah

Think I better let her go

Can't leave you alone

Every day that I'm with her, all I want is you

I wanna leave but I'm afraid

That you don't even feel the same

And now I realize that she ain't you

(No, she ain't you)

Whoa oh oh, whoa oh oh, whoa oh oh

She ain't you, no she ain't you

I been sleeping out

For quite some nights now

It's not the same in my bed

But if she found out, what's going on in my head

It'll be all bad, have me right back

But you don't understand it, girl

When she touches me, I'm wishing that they were your hands

And when I'm with her, it's only 'bout the s**

With you I had a bad romance

And if I could, just trade her in, I would

'Cause nobody can pass ya, no, yeah

I think I better let her go

Can't leave you alone

Every day that I'm with her, all I want is you

I wanna leave but I'm afraid

That you don't even feel the same

And now I realize that she ain't you

No, she ain't she ain't you

No, she ain't she ain't you

No, she ain't she ain't you

No, she ain't she ain't you

No, she ain't she ain't you

No, she ain't she ain't you

No, she ain't she ain't you

No, she ain't she ain't you

No

Think I better let her go

Can't leave you alone

Every day that I'm with her, all I want is you

I wanna leave but I'm afraid

That you don't even feel the same

And now I realize that she ain't you

(No, she ain't you)

Whoa oh oh, whoa oh oh, whoa oh oh

She ain't you, no, she ain't you

Credit

Artis: Chris Brown

Dirilis: 2011

Album: F.A.M.E.

Genre: R&B/Soul, Electronic dance music, Hip-Hop/Rap

Songwriters: Brian Alexander Morgan, Christopher Brown, Jason Boyd, Jean Baptiste, John Bettis, Kevin Mccall, Ryan Buendia, Steven M. Porcaro