Lirik Lagu She Ain’t You - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu She Ain’t You - Chris Brown
You make it hard for me to see somebody else
I'm calling her your name
Yeah it's messed up, 'cause I'm thinkin' 'bout you
It's your fault, babe
I never wanted us to break up
No, not this way
But you don't understand it, girl
When she touches me, I'm wishing that they were your hands
And when I'm with her, it's only 'bout the s**
With you I had a bad romance
And if I could, just trade her in, I would
'Cause nobody can pass ya, no, yeah
Think I better let her go
Can't leave you alone
Every day that I'm with her, all I want is you
I wanna leave but I'm afraid
That you don't even feel the same
And now I realize that she ain't you
(No, she ain't you)
Whoa oh oh, whoa oh oh, whoa oh oh
She ain't you, no she ain't you
I been sleeping out
For quite some nights now
It's not the same in my bed
But if she found out, what's going on in my head
It'll be all bad, have me right back
But you don't understand it, girl
When she touches me, I'm wishing that they were your hands
And when I'm with her, it's only 'bout the s**
With you I had a bad romance
And if I could, just trade her in, I would
'Cause nobody can pass ya, no, yeah
I think I better let her go
Can't leave you alone
Every day that I'm with her, all I want is you
I wanna leave but I'm afraid
That you don't even feel the same
And now I realize that she ain't you
No, she ain't she ain't you
No, she ain't she ain't you
No, she ain't she ain't you
No, she ain't she ain't you
No, she ain't she ain't you
No, she ain't she ain't you
No, she ain't she ain't you
No, she ain't she ain't you
No
Think I better let her go
Can't leave you alone
Every day that I'm with her, all I want is you
I wanna leave but I'm afraid
That you don't even feel the same
And now I realize that she ain't you
(No, she ain't you)
Whoa oh oh, whoa oh oh, whoa oh oh
She ain't you, no, she ain't you
Credit
Artis: Chris Brown
Dirilis: 2011
Album: F.A.M.E.
Genre: R&B/Soul, Electronic dance music, Hip-Hop/Rap
Songwriters: Brian Alexander Morgan, Christopher Brown, Jason Boyd, Jean Baptiste, John Bettis, Kevin Mccall, Ryan Buendia, Steven M. Porcaro
