Lirik Lagu Love Won’t Wait - Gary Barlow dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Love Won’t Wait - Gary Barlow

When I first saw your face,

I knew that I could not hesitate.

You said, 'Baby, don't go too fast,

If we do then it may not last.'

Time went on and I waited for you you,

I didn't know what else I could do.

I thought that we'd always be together,

You said, 'Hold on it just get's better.'

Hold Me (forever)

Hold Me (forever)

You think I'm not that strong, you're wrong.

Love Won't Wait (love won't wait)

Forever and a day (love won't wait)

Love must live in the here and now,

Don't ask me how I know.

So here I am with my heart on my sleeve,

You said, 'Baby put you're trust in me',

And you've wasted up all of my precious time.

I need to be something special to you,

Everybody is somebody's fool.

I won't be a fool, no you got me all wrong,

You don't know what you had till it's gone.

And I believed you

I kept hanging on

Don't think that I could never leave you

Don't think I'm not that strong.

You're wrong.

Love takes time (love takes time)

But you've been taking too long

Time never waited for anyone

Don't wait too long, I'll be gone

Love Won't Wait (love won't wait)

Forever and a day (love won't wait)

Love must live in the here and now

Don't ask me how I know

There wasn't anything I wouldn't do

And you leave me on you even said,

'I love you.'

How can we go on when it's tearing us apart

How can we love, are you going to break my heart

'cause I believe you