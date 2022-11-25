Lirik Lagu Now You're Gone - Whitesnake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Now You're Gone - Whitesnake

Now you're gone

I can feel my heart is breaking

And I can't go on

When I think of the love, you've taken

In the night, I pray for your embrace

Every time, I close my eyes

I can't escape your face, you're out of sight

But, always on my mind

I never realized, my love could be so blind

You're all I want

Can't you feel the love in this heart of mine?

You're all I need

So maybe we could turn back the hands of time

Maybe we could give it another try, one more time

But, now you're gone

There's an emptiness closing around me

And I can't go on

When all I have left is the memory

In the night, I call out your name

I wake up in a cold sweat

And I'm all alone again, I need your love

Much more than I can say

I realize without you, I can't face another day

You're all I want

Can't you feel the love in this heart of mine?

You're all that I need

Since I lost you, girl

I've been losing my mind

You're all that I want

So maybe we could turn back the hands of time

Maybe we could give it another try

One more time

Baby, just one more time

Now you're gone

I can feel my heart is breaking

And I can't go on

When all of my love has been taken

You're all I want

Can't you feel the love in this heart of mine?

You're all that I need

Since I lost you, girl, I've been losing my mind

You're all I want

Can't you feel the love in this heart of mine?

You're all that I need

Since I lost you, girl, I've been losing my mind

I've been losing my mind

You're all I want

Since I lost you, girl, I've been losing, I've been losing my mind

Kredit

Album: Slip of the Tongue

Artis: Whitesnake

Dirilis: 1989

Pencipta Lagu: David Coverdale, Adriaan Vandenberg

Fakta di Baliknya

"Now You're Gone" adalah sebuah lagu oleh band hard rock Inggris Whitesnake dari album mereka tahun 1989 Slip of the Tongue. Lagu itu ditulis oleh penyanyi David Coverdale dan gitaris Adrian Vandenberg. Power ballad mengikuti ritme lambat/cepat secara bergantian dan liriknya menceritakan tentang kerinduan seorang wanita setelah putus cinta.



"Now You're Gone" dirilis sebagai single ketiga dan terakhir dari Slip of the Tongue, remix oleh Chris Lord-Alge. Meskipun itu adalah hit Top 40 di Inggris itu nyaris tidak berhasil masuk ke Billboard Hot 100 di AS.



Video musik itu difilmkan pada tahun 1990 pada sore hari sebelum dan selama pertunjukan langsung di Philadelphia untuk mempromosikan single tersebut. Video tersebut disutradarai oleh Wayne Isham dan menampilkan band yang membawakan lagu tersebut di atas panggung, dengan cuplikan dari para penggemar yang diselingi dengan cuplikan langsung. David Coverdale berkomentar dalam buklet "Slip of the Tongue" edisi ulang tahun ke-20:



"Saya ingat merekam video dengan Wayne Isham di depan penonton yang terjual habis di Spectrum di Philadelphia, sayangnya itu hanya diputar sedikit karena MTV mengubah formatnya ... tetap saja, saya pikir ini adalah salah satu video terbaik yang pernah kami buat. ..." (Ayyoehan Fadiya Annisa)*** **