Lirik Lagu Tell Me - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tell Me - White Lion

We held each other tight

And ran away into the night

Oh baby you were so afraid

We knew we couldn't stay

Our parents didn't understand

The love we had together

We were teenagers

Far away from home

We were cold and all alone

Tell me baby all through the night

That you'll never let me go

Tell me baby cause I want the world to know

Together we were one

We found the place where dreams are made

And hearts never broken

We said we'd never leave

You know we couldn't turn around

And face what we had left behind

We were young in love

Out on the run

We were cold and all alone

Tell me baby all through the night

That you'll never let me go

Tell me baby cause I want the world to know

Tell me baby I'm the only one

And who you ever need

Tell me baby that you'll never let me go

Solo

Tell me baby all through the night

That you'll never let me go

Tell me baby cause I want the world to know

Tell me baby I'm the only one

And who you ever need

Tell me baby that you'll never let me go

Oh baby, you know we couldn't turn around

Cause we were young up against the world

So tell me, tell that you'll never let me go

Cause I need your love, and I need it all the time

Kredit

Artis: White Lion

Album: Pride

Dirilis: 1987

Pencipta Lagu: Mike Tramp, Vito Bratta