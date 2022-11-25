Lirik Lagu Tell Me - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tell Me - White Lion
We held each other tight
And ran away into the night
Oh baby you were so afraid
We knew we couldn't stay
Our parents didn't understand
The love we had together
We were teenagers
Far away from home
We were cold and all alone
Tell me baby all through the night
That you'll never let me go
Tell me baby cause I want the world to know
Together we were one
We found the place where dreams are made
And hearts never broken
We said we'd never leave
You know we couldn't turn around
And face what we had left behind
We were young in love
Out on the run
We were cold and all alone
Tell me baby all through the night
That you'll never let me go
Tell me baby cause I want the world to know
Tell me baby I'm the only one
And who you ever need
Tell me baby that you'll never let me go
Solo
Tell me baby all through the night
That you'll never let me go
Tell me baby cause I want the world to know
Tell me baby I'm the only one
And who you ever need
Tell me baby that you'll never let me go
Oh baby, you know we couldn't turn around
Cause we were young up against the world
So tell me, tell that you'll never let me go
Cause I need your love, and I need it all the time
Kredit
Artis: White Lion
Album: Pride
Dirilis: 1987
Pencipta Lagu: Mike Tramp, Vito Bratta
